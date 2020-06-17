search
Marketing 2 min read

Google's Mueller Talks About Guest Posting for Links

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jun 17, 2020 at 9:23 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
Jun 17, 2020 at 9:23 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Sammby / Shutterstock.com

Sammby / Shutterstock.com

Google's John Mueller warns that Google frowns on guest posting for links. What's more, the search giant has been devaluing them for a while now.

Earlier in the month, SEMRush offered a guest posting service. The service company promised to connect publishers to high-quality sites that would publish a guest article that SEMRush would provide.

At the time, Google‘s John Mueller called it out as unnatural link scheme. He described the service as the kind the “webspam team might take action on.

Although SEMRush has stopped offering the service, the discussion on guest posting for links didn’t stop. In a recent tweet, Mueller talked more about guest posts.

Here’s a break down of what he said.

The Problem with Guest Posting

According to John Mueller, guest posting is a problem for Google because it results in unnatural links.

The value of guest posting is brand building — it’s a way to reach a broader audience. So, the links should have the rel-sponsored / rel-nofollow attached to prevent them from passing signals, says Mueller.

He further explained:

“Essentially if the link is within the guest post, it should be nofollow, even if it’s a “natural” link you’re adding there.”

Guest post links are problematic even in author bylines.

No Google Penalty for Guest Posts

A twitter user speculated whether Google would issue penalties for guest posting for links. But, according to Mueller’s response, that’s unlikely to happen any time soon.

The webmaster trend analyst at Google wrote:

“Unless this storm in a teacup triggers a lot of people to start, I don’t see a need for the webspam team to jump in.”

He then pointed out that writing guest posts for links is not a new practice. As a result, Google has collected years of data for training algorithms that can catch and devalue guest post links.

If all that work is for ignored links, why not just do something useful instead?” says Mueller.

Read More: Google Updates Advertising Policies, Bans Certain Categories

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

PixieMe / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Search Console to Show 90 Days of Discovery and Search…...

Rechelle AnnShare
Mr. Tempter / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

DuckDuckGo Search Engine Acquires 'Duck.com' Domain From Google

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Quantum Science Breakthrough: Google Achieves "Quantum Supremacy"

Rechelle AnnShare
The Google Chrome Summit is already starting to turn heads with these three new announcements. | Image By rvlsoft | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Chrome Developer Summit Signals Competition With Microsoft     

Juliet ChildersShare
Wangbar | Shutterstock.com
Technology 7 min read

6 Things AI can do now That it Couldn’t do Last…             

Juliet ChildersShare
Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 6 min read

How to Optimize Your Content for Voice Search According to Google

Edgy UniverseShare
WebAuthn could be a future model. | Tanuha2001 | Shutterstock
Uncategorized 2 min read

Mozilla Firefox Wants to Eliminate Passwords With Web Authn   

Juliet ChildersShare
Griboedov / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Only Websites in one of These Three Categories Need Sitemaps 

Edgy UniverseShare
Ascannio / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 5 min read

How Search Behavior is Changing During the COVID-19 Pandemic 

Edgy UniverseShare
AlexLMX | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Appliance Smart or Appliance spy? 4 Ways Everyday Devices can Det...

Juliet ChildersShare
stevepb | Pixabay.com
Marketing 5 min read

10 Ways to Prep Your eCommerce Store for the Holidays               

Chris ParbeyShare
Primakov / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Google to Bolster Malware Protection for Android Users             

Sumbo BelloShare
Denis Linine / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Quietly Rolls out new Local SERP in Europe                       

Edgy UniverseShare
Alexandru Nika / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Google Open Sources Cardboard After Shutting Down Daydream     

Sumbo BelloShare
Stuart Miles / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Google Explains how to Avoid Meta Description Rewrites             

Sumbo BelloShare
Faizal Ramli / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

YouTube Kids is Getting its Own Website                                           

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.