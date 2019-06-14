Here’s a quick guide to easily increase your brand awareness.

A brand is nothing if people don’t recognize it. However, generating brand awareness is no easy feat. In fact, it is considered one of the most challenging parts of digital marketing today.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways now to build brand recognition.

But, before you get excited, you need to know that the recent changes in the world of online marketing have rendered some of these techniques useless.

Many of the techniques that worked just last year no longer do much at all.

With that in mind, Edgy Labs gathered seven of the most effective ways to help you improve your brand awareness strategy for 2019.

Follow these useful tips, and before you know it, you’ll be on your way to enhancing your product’s or business’s brand.

7 Ways to Increase Your Brand Awareness Exponentially This Year

1. Relevant Content

It no longer matters if you have tons of email addresses or leads. The Internet has shifted its priority to content relevance. Google has made it clear that relevance is one of the most significant factors they consider when ranking content for users.

So, if you want to increase your brand awareness, don’t just focus on getting leads. Make sure that your brand marketing campaign targets the right people and their specific needs as well. Be relevant.

Throughout your marketing content, let people know that your brand offers the right solution for their wants and needs.

2. Utilize Social Media

Social media is one of the most powerful tools that you can use if you want to raise your brand awareness. It’s a free platform where you can promote your brand to millions of people worldwide.

Social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram have millions of monthly active users. Take advantage of this opportunity by creating business account pages where you can build your brand and audience.

When utilizing social media to promote your brand, it is essential that you keep your profiles active. Meaning, you should be posting not just plain content several times a day. It should also be INTERACTIVE and engaging. Aside from that, you must also actively respond to tweets, comments, and inquiries.

Using social networking sites in your marketing strategy will not only help you improve your brand awareness, but it will also help you grow your following.

3. PR Campaign

It’s 2018, but no one can discount the fact that at this age and time, editorial content still plays a significant role in building a brand. Remember, gaining press coverage is like getting free advertisement for your brand product or business.

However, launching a PR campaign, whether it’s for local or international media, is not an easy task.

For it to work, you need to come up with a good story that will entice journalists into covering your business. Do you have a unique product to sell? Or, are you able to start a new sales trend? This kind of things is what journalists are particularly looking for.

4. Live Events

Hosting a live event is an efficient way not just to promote your brand but to get the attention of potential clients or business partners. Live events have many different forms. For instance, you may opt for a social summer gathering or a turkey-filled Thanksgiving event.

If you want to focus on your brand awareness campaign, you may utilize a live event to launch your product or business.

It may seem that hosting a live event is a costly initiative, but you need to remember that building your brand presence, whether online or in the real world, requires investment. Just think of the benefits that you will be able to gain from it. It will give you an opportunity to meet your potential customers while giving them the chance to experience your brand.

5. Invest in Paid Ads

Don’t just rely on the free promotional opportunities offered by social media networks. Of course, leveraging social media is a great way to generate brand awareness. However, these platforms also offer paid advertising opportunities that can help you keep track of your promotions and reach your target audience.

Aside from that, you may also pay influencers to promote your brand. Influencers are people with a massive following on different social media platforms. As what their label denotes, they can influence the buying decisions of their followers by sharing their opinions.

However, if you’re going to use an influencer to generate brand awareness for your product or business, make sure that you choose someone who embodies the same values portrayed by your brand.

You don’t also have to burn a hole in your pocket if you’re going to resort to paid ads. If you know who your target audiences are and your marketing content is highly relevant, even with a modest budget, you will be able to build your brand.

6. Gain Attention

Generating brand awareness revolves around gaining the attention of your potential customers. But, how do you do it?

There are plenty of ways to gain user attention. For this one, you may use social media for potential customers to notice your brand. For instance, you may hold a photo contest on Instagram.

Using Instagram to conduct photo contests is a common way for companies to get people to buy their products while generating brand awareness. You may ask your followers to share a photo of them with your brand product. You don’t have to give everyone a prize. Just choose one or two winners.

Read More: How to Use Instagram Videos for Your Business

Another effective way to attract the attention of people is through active engagement. Acknowledge them in your posts or try to mention the names of your most active followers every now and then. Also, don’t forget to reply to their messages or comments.

If you’re able to win the attention of your target audience, it will be easier for you to promote your brand.

7. Venture Into the Real World

Of course, 2019 is all about producing brand awareness online. Not only is it cheaper to promote your brand on the Internet, but it also allows you to interact with millions of people without having to leave the comforts of your home or office.

There is no denying that online marketing offers some degree of promotional convenience. However, you must not forget that people must also experience the feel and look of your brand if you want them to recognize it.

You may post thousands of images of your product, but people won’t fully appreciate it if they don’t get to touch or use it.

This means that you need to venture into the real world to understand real world users. There’s no better way to build brand awareness than meeting your target audiences face to face.

Key Takeaway

Generating brand awareness takes time and effort.

You can’t start a brand marketing campaign now and expect thousands of people to recognize your brand tomorrow instantly. However, if you’ll be able to apply all the tips in this post to better plan your online marketing strategy, you’ll be able to increase your brand awareness in no time.