Update Google My Business Listings from Search Results and Maps

Google is now making it easier for businesses to update their Google My Business listings directly from Search Results and Maps.

Maintaining an excellent online presence entails displaying the most relevant information on your platforms.

According to Google, businesses make as much as 15 million edits to their Google My Business (GMB) Profiles every month. It ranges from edits such as adding phone numbers to sharing COVID-19 safety requirements.

In the end, not only will these changes keep business profile up-to-date, but it could also engage customers. It’s no wonder that Google is making it even easier to update GMB information.

Yesterday, the search and advertising giant announced that merchants can now update their business profile on Google Maps and Search.

In the blog post announcement, Product lead at Google, Tom Pritchard wrote:

“Today, we’re making it easier to update your Business Profile directly from Google products you already use.”

Besides updating profile information, businesses will be able to create posts, reply reviews, and add photos right within Search and Maps.

Here’s how to get started.

How to Edit Google My Business Listings from Search and Maps

First, sign in with the Google account used to verify your business.

After that, tap your profile picture on the top right corner of Google Map’s mobile app. Then, select “Your Business Profile” to edit your business profile.

If you’re using Google Search, simply look up your business name or type the keyphrase “my business” to update your profile.

Note that the “my business” feature is only available in English right now. However, Google says it’ll expand to other languages in the coming month.

Free GMB Tools on Google Maps and Search

Google also rolled out more free tools to help businesses understand how they’re performing and how to improve their online presence.

This includes a revamped performance page with new customer interaction insight. According to Google, the new performance page will get monthly metrics to update to provide the required insight.

What’s more, the page should evolve in the coming months to provide even more useful data.

The announcement reads:

“All of these features will be available on an upgraded merchant interface that will offer helpful recommendations about how you can improve your Google presence.”

Finally, Google noted that it hasn’t changed how GMB information is updated. Merchants can continue using the Google My Business website or mobile app the same way they always have.

Read More: Google Introduces People Cards Feature to Search Results