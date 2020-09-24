search
Marketing 2 min read

How Long it Takes for Links to Affect Search Rankings

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Sep 24, 2020 at 7:40 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Profile Image
Edgy Universe
Sep 24, 2020 at 7:40 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Arthimedes | Shutterstock.com

Arthimedes | Shutterstock.com

In a recent Webmaster Central hangout, Google's John Mueller has discussed link algorithms, and how long it takes for links to affect search rankings.

Google releases core algorithm updates every few months or so.

The search giant uses the core updates to make significant and broad changes to its search engine algorithms. Besides improving the search experience, the updates enable relevant and useful search results.

However, a site owner wondered whether Google incorporates some form of linking algorithm into core updates. So, the individual decided to ask Google’s John Mueller about it.

The question reads:

“I was wondering about when these big announced core updates happen, are there some parts of the linking algorithm updated as well?”

In response, Mueller provided a useful insight into the relationship between links and core algorithm updates.

Before answering the question, he first described the Google core algorithm. Mueller explained that a core update isn’t “one piece of machinery.” Instead, it consists of several other algorithms that work together.

The Google advocate then pointed out that Google doesn’t always make changes to link algorithm during a core update. Although both updates may coincide, link algorithm changes can happen at any time.

Finally, he circled back to address another question.

How Long Does it Take for Links to Affect Search Rankings?

SEOs have never reached a consensus on how long it takes for a link to impact search rankings. Several reports claim that it could take between a few days to a few months for a link to have an effect.

However, Mueller’s answers suggest otherwise. According to him, Google is continually processing links.

He explained:

“So, it’s not that we have to wait for a specific time frame to see the new effect of the links. But rather when we see links on the web, we can take them into account essentially immediately.”

Mueller’s confirmation that links can have an immediate effect on search rankings may seem surprising. However, some experts believe that there’s more to the explanation.

An article from Search Engine Land reads:

“That may be that it takes weeks or months to see an effect on rankings because it may take more than just one or five or ten links to see an effect in rankings.”

Whatever the case may be, Mueller’s answer provides a better understanding of how Google handles links.

Watch the full video here:

Read More: Mueller Explains Why Google Rewrites Meta Descriptions

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

WDnet Creation / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Adds new Core Web Vitals Feature to Search Console       

Edgy UniverseShare
Roman Pyshchyk / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

WordPress Acquires Tumblr From Verizon for Less than $3 Million

Sumbo BelloShare
Creative Market | Pexels.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google's August Broad Core Algorithm Update has Been Completed

Rechelle AnnShare
jackmac34 / Pixabay
Technology 2 min read

DeepMind's AI Mathletes Flunk High School Math Exam                   

Rechelle AnnShare
Vadim Sadovski | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

NASA to Announce AI's Role in Finding new Planets--Live Stream He...

Zayan GuedimShare
Martin Hoscik | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

15 ways Google Pixel is Better Than the iPhone 7                         

William McKinneyShare
Anton Ivanov | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

See how Nimesh Patel Sues Facebook Over Privacy Infringement 

William McKinneyShare
Google stretched its charity muscles again today by granting over $3 million to startups and foundations to encourage diversity and innovation in tech. | Image by achinthamb | Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Google Provides $3 Million Grant for Diversity and Democratizatio...

Juliet ChildersShare
Android Q | Image By tanuha2001 | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Why Android Q's App Downgrade Support is a Big Deal                   

Sumbo BelloShare
dennizn / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Search Console gets new Reports for Special Announcements       

Sumbo BelloShare
Jeramey Lende / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Tests Thumbnail Images in Search Results                           

Edgy UniverseShare
lightpoet / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

John Mueller Claims Google SEOs Have it Harder Than Others     

Edgy UniverseShare
Naritsorn Hirunon | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Study Finds UGC and Organic SEO Most Effective Local Web Traffic...

Chris ParbeyShare
SFIO CRACHO / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Announces Mobile-First Indexing For the Whole Web         

Sumbo BelloShare
HAKINMHAN / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Why Businesses Must Rely on Digital Marketing to Beat COVID-19

Edgy UniverseShare
Darryl Brooks | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Michigan Passes First Regulations on Driverless Cars                 

Kimberly ColemanShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.