How the Current Pandemic Impacts Mobile Games

Recent reports suggest that more consumers are turning to mobile games such as Fortnite for fun and friendship during the pandemic.

Mobile games usually involve tapping on touchscreens a few moments of play at a time.

Unlike the immersive console games, users can play games on their smartphones as a distraction from other activities. For example, it’s common to play Candy Crush while waiting in transit or sipping a cup of coffee.

For this reason, mobile games appeal to a broader audience than shooter games or other popular console and PC gaming genre.

According to Statista, more than 40 percent of mobile gamers are women. That’s in contrast to console or PC gaming, which is dominated by males between the age 12 and 35 years old.

Yet, smartphone games have become even more popular due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As people remain at home, they’re turning to mobile games for fun and to connect with others. What’s more, an increasing number of women are joining the trend.

In a statement to the press, mobile insights strategist at SensorTower, Craig Chapple, said:

“Being stuck at home has not stopped people from playing games on their phones. On the contrary, mobile gaming is more popular than ever.”

Here’s why.

Why Mobile Games Became More Popular During Pandemic

The primary reason mobile games are enjoying more growth than PC and console gaming is its low entry barrier. Over 3 billion people own a smartphone — and many mobile titles are available for free.

Besides, the mobile game development process is less complicated than both PCs and console development. As a result, it’s unlikely to suffer the COVID-19-related disruptions.

Despite the increasing engagement for mobile games, the revenue will only enjoy a slight bump. And that’s because it’s incredibly challenging to convert smartphone game players into payers.

According to reports, there’ll be over 2.5 billion mobile gamers by the end of 2020. However, only about 38 percent will pay for games.

Last year, mobile gaming was a $68.6 billion global business. But reports from mobile consultancy, App Annie suggests that the number should exceed $100 billion in 2020.

As more countries begin to lift their lockdowns, the number of mobile gamers could reduce for the same reason it rose. After all, a low barrier to entry also means a low barrier to exit.

Some popular titles include Honor of Kings, Pokemon Go, Candy Crush Saga, Gardenscapes, to name a few.