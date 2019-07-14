How to Write Perfect Content Headlines

Writing blog titles may be easy. But, turning them into highly irresistible content headlines that will attract readers and potential customers is an entirely different thing.

A blog title is considered one of the most significant parts of your page. You may say that it’s just as important as your content.

You could even say it’s more important as it’s the first thing that your potential readers see when they come across your content. For some, creating titles is easy. But, sometimes it can be a struggle — especially if it’s a complex or niche topic.

Again, a title or headline is the first thing that your readers will see when they search for your content. That 70-character-long line could either help you gain traffic or turn your potential readers away. For content writers, there’s probably nothing more frustrating than having well-researched articles sit there on the Internet ignored and un-shared. Often, it’s all thanks to a title that fails to attract the interest of people.

In this article, we will share with you some effective techniques so you can create not just compelling but powerful headlines that can boost your user engagement and web traffic.

1. Keep it Short and Sweet

There’s no better way to write compelling content headlines than by getting straight to the point. Make it brief but comprehensive. If you’re having a hard time doing that, ask yourself this important question: “how would I explain my blog content to a family member or friend in just six or seven words?”

With enough practice, setting character limits or boundaries when crafting your blog title will make you think outside the box and be more creative.

Furthermore, your headline must also answer your potential reader’s question of “what’s in it for me?” Remember, you write not for your business, but for your readers. Your webpage will have better chances of ranking higher on SERP if your title is straightforward and shows that your content can add value to your readers.

2. Use Powerful Words

When crafting your content headlines, always make it a point to use powerful words. That is, use terms and phrases which evoke either emotion or curiosity. These words can not only make your posts viral, but they could also increase your click-through rate, traffic, and sales.

Power words can turn your headlines from average to irresistible by invoking emotions that people can relate to. They can also be used on other parts of a content like headings and subheadings. Studies show that a content which triggers emotion is more likely to be shared than a post that is not as emotionally charged.

Aside from that, power words also trigger the curiosity of readers. Studies revealed that using power words makes it impossible for people to resist clicking, sharing, and reading a content.

Now, there are hundreds of powerful words that you can use in your headline. To make it easier, we suggest that you create a list and categorize the words by the emotions that they could invoke in readers. Below is an excellent example from Sumo:

3. Make Your Readers Curious

One effective way to attract readers is to create headlines that will make them curious about your content. You can do this by appealing to people’s natural thirst for knowledge and not by writing controversial titles or click bait.

Controversial headlines are often overpromised but underdeliver. It may be the case that a user will read a clickbait title once, but they might then negatively associate your content with poor quality and undelivered promises.

Never resort to this kind of strategy to attract readers. Instead, create content headlines that let your readers know they could learn something from your article. Use headlines that will show readers good results and benefits.

Again, people on the Internet are after solutions to their problems or new knowledge. Take advantage of your readers’ natural curiosity by creating honest headlines that would lead them to relevant and valuable content.

4. Avoid Sensationalism

As a content creator and marketer, your responsibility involves providing honest and reliable headlines and content to your readers. Of course, the competition is tight in the world of digital marketing, but it’s not enough reason for you to mislead people.

Sensational titles are often associated with low-quality content. They tend to annoy people because they are made to seek attention. You may get people to click on your headline, but if your content fails to deliver what’s expected by your readers, it might increase your bounce rate and hurt your ranking in the long run.

Sensationalism is not a sustainable means to drive traffic to your site, especially if you can’t come up with witty titles for more serious technical posts. Remember, not all posts are meant to be written casually or be read like entertainment.

Make sure that your content delivers what your headline promised. Not only will it leave your readers happy and satisfied, it will help you avoid potential penalties imposed by Google and other search engines on websites that spam people.

5. Use Headline Analyzer Tools

There are plenty of tools that you can use to improve the quality of your content. Among these tools are headline analyzers that are beneficial in crafting irresistible content headlines.

Unlike some content tools that are sophisticated and difficult to use, headline analyzer tools are simple and straightforward. All you have to do is enter your title and the tool will calculate your score based on its emotional appeal. You can then use the score provided by the analyzer to tweak your title and make it more compelling to your target audience.

Some of the most reliable headline analyzer tools that you can use are the CoSchedule Headline Analyzer, AM Institute’s Emotional Marketing Value Headline Analyzer, and the Sharethrough Headline Analyzer.

Write for the Reader, not for Google

When writing blog titles or content headlines, always keep your readers in mind. Create headlines that are relevant to your content and are not misleading. Never use your blog titles to trick people into reading your posts. It won’t just hurt your ranking but your website credibility as well.

What other techniques do you use when writing irresistible content headlines?