Several studies suggest that social media increases depression and loneliness. However, social media can also serve as a way to encourage other people.

You can use social media to encourage others, including yourself.

The rise of social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram has created a convenient way for people to connect. We can now personalize our online presence and meet more people.

While social media offer tons of advantages, it also comes with a significant downside.

A study in the “Journal of Depression and Anxiety” suggested a link between high social media usage and increased depression. Another research found that people who use social media are 2.7 times more likely to be depressed than those who don’t.

The exact reason social media is linked with depression is up for debate. However, some possible causes include:

Fear of missing out

Spending too much time online

Cyberbullying

Balancing real and virtual relationships, among others.

Besides the reasons above, what we share on our timelines can also affect others’ lives who see our posts. This begs an essential question — are your social media posts uplifting or hurtful?

In this post, we give you tips on how to use social media to encourage others and yourself.

5 Ways to Use Social Media to Encourage Others and Yourself

1. Follow Accounts that Inspire You

Millions of individual content pieces are shared on social media every minute. However, not all of these posts are right for you. The good news is you control what you see 90 percent of the time. It’s simple.

Start by weeding out the people that aren’t contributing anything positive to your social media feed. These include accounts that share destructive behavior and false display of reality.

After getting rid of the wrong accounts, follow the people that share content that empower you to achieve the impossible.

Goalcast and Jay Shetty are great examples of such accounts. Others include @motivationmafia, @6amsuccess, @happsters,@katiedalebout, to name a few.

2. Share Inspiring Quotes with your Friends/Followers

A quote by Marianne Williamson says it all.

“As we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give others permission to do the same.”

What you post on social media affects the people who see it. It’s acceptable to make a sad post in factual circumstances. For example, your dog’s unfortunate and untimely death.

However, it would be best if you didn’t get into the habit of posting only depressing content for your own sake. Find the good and lighthearted in life to balance out the dark stuff. If it helps you, routinely share inspiring quotes–it will help those around you, too.

By sharing inspiring quotes, not only will they motivate you, they’ll motivate others as well.

AgentSteven does a great job at this on Instagram. If you don’t have quotes of your own, you can always borrow one from his account.

3. Keep in Touch With Friends and Family

There are currently a million and one ways to stay in touch with your family and friends on social media. You can chat, tweet, and even call them on video directly on most social media platforms.

As we all know, specific communities within apps like Twitter get a bad reputation for being extremely harmful. Internet Trolls exist on every platform and in every person. It’s best to avoid getting stuck in those negative relationships.

Get in touch with your family and friends, like their posts, and leave helpful comments. This reminds them that they’re on your mind, and you care about them.

These actions might go a much longer way than you think to uplift those around you.

4. Share Real Life Genuine Pictures.

It’s not uncommon for people to present their lives and perfect and awesome on social media.

From the smiling selfies at exotic locations to the humble bragging tweets, these posts can induce envy and fear of missing out. Your followers would end up thinking that their lives don’t measure up.

Sometimes all you need to share is a raw photo of yourself at the moment.

Yes, it would help if you understand how to protect yourself and your private information. But that doesn’t mean you can’t show some emotional vulnerability to your followers.

Remind others there’s still some genuineness on social media.

5. Post Your Goals on Social Media

Sharing your goals is a fantastic way to ensure you live up to them. Besides your desire to achieve these goals, discussing your social media goals could motivate you to get them done.

So, take your goals public on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Aside from pushing you to work, it might inspire other people to pursue their goals.

Knowing that you’re an inspiration to others is one of the best ways to get motivated.

