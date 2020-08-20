search
Instagram Brings Suggested Posts to Users' Main Feeds

Edgy Universe Aug 20, 2020 at 8:30 am GMT
Edgy Universe
Aug 20, 2020 at 8:30 am GMT
USA-Reiseblogger / Pixabay.com

USA-Reiseblogger / Pixabay.com

Instagram has introduced a new Suggested Posts feature that will show users more content in their main feeds from people that they don't follow.

A Suggested Posts section will now appear on Instagram users’ main feeds after the “You’re All Caught Up” screen.

Before now, Instagram had always reserved its main feed for content that users opted into. Besides the sponsored posts from advertisers, the photo-sharing app didn’t display feeds from accounts users don’t follow.

But that’s no longer the case. Thanks to a recent update, Instagram now allows organic content in the primary feeds from accounts that users don’t follow.

Here’s how it works.

How Instagram’s Suggested Posts Feature Works

When users finish viewing all recent content from people they follow, a “You’re All Caught Up” message appears on the screen.

Then, an option to “View Older Posts” appears. Scrolling further should surface a list of suggested posts.

The feature allows users to scroll through an infinite list of content, similar to how Instagram Explore works. However, suggested posts will reportedly offer a different set of content.

In a new help center article, Instagram explained:

“When scrolling through Feed, you may see Suggested Posts after you’ve seen all the most recent posts from accounts you follow. These suggestions are based on posts from accounts like the ones you follow and posts similar to the ones you like or save.”

If users aren’t interested in a specific post, they can tap the three-dot icon and select “Not Interested.” So, Instagram will consider the feedback in future suggestions.

Reaction to the new Feature

Reactions to the new Instagram update has been mostly negative so far.

Critics argue that the platform users don’t want to see content that they didn’t ask for. A user noted that the Explore page would be ideal for displaying suggested posts, not the user feed.

Another criticism is that the infinite scrolling option could lead to users spending more time on Instagram. And this could negatively impact mental health.

However, Instagram’s director of product, Robby Stein, responded to this criticism. “Our goal is to make it clear when you’re all caught up so you can decide how you want to best use your time,” he said.

Instagram also pointed out that users who follow a large number of accounts may never reach the end of their feed. So, they are unlikely to see the “You’re All Caught Up” message.

