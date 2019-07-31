search
Instagram Meme Purge Left Dozens of Accounts Disabled

Dozens of highly-followed meme-sharing pages on Instagram got deleted last week in what people now call as the Instagram Meme Purge.

Rechelle Ann Fuertes Jul 31, 2019 at 10:00 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Users are currently criticizing the Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram after dozens of highly followed accounts got shut down last week. Majority of the disabled accounts share memes, causing people to label the social media network’s action as the “Instagram Meme Purge.”

According to reports, owners affected by the ‘meme purge‘ used their Instagram accounts to make money through partnerships and collaborations with advertisers. However, a spokesperson for Facebook said that all the suspended accounts had committed multiple policy violations, including attempted abuse of internal process.

One of the accounts who got disabled last week was Meme Extraordinaire. In a public tweet last Saturday, its owner claimed that Meme Extraordinaire and other similar accounts garnered over 40 million followers on Instagram and generated more than $600,000 USD in revenue. The tweet goes:

This is the endgame. 40m+ followers and over $600k+ in accounts lost in two days. @instagram @facebook f****ng own up to what you did and rollback, you can’t stay silent in this. Personally lost 600k+ followers for no good reason. #reactivatespicy #memepurge.”

Instagram Meme Purge

Aside from “Ben” (@spicymp4), another Twitter user who goes by the handle “Yerdank” (@umCaige) also took to Twitter to air his disappointment over the suspension of his accounts. According to Yerdank, all his accounts got deleted following the Instagram Meme Purge.

@instagram you just deleted all of my accounts for absolutely no reason, no warning, and no context behind this. (30 million+ followers worth of accounts deleted in 24 hours) .”

Other affected meme page owners who spoke with Fox 5 said that the termination of their accounts is not only “heartbreaking,” but will also affect them financially.

This is not the first time that Instagram disabled accounts that share meme content. Teenager Declan Mortimer told Fox 5 that his Instagram account, which was followed by over 11 million people and had generated up to $200,000 USD annually, got terminated last December.

The young man believes that most of the deleted meme-sharing Instagram pages were working with people who violate Instagram’s policies. These people allegedly offer services like verification service, disabled user names retrieval, and banned accounts reinstatement, which are supposedly available to members of the media only.

Instagram is yet to issue an official statement regarding the matter.

Read More: The EU Meme Ban: What You Need To Know

 

