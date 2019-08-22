search
Culture 3 min read

iPhones Emit High Levels of Radiofrequency Radiation Says Report

The FCC would reportedly investigate some iPhone devices after it was revealed that they exceed the safe limit for radiofrequency radiation emission.

Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes Aug 22, 2019 at 7:50 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck

The Federal Communications Commission is now investigating Apple‘s iPhones following a report claiming that the said devices emit dangerous amounts of radiofrequency radiation (RFR).

Over the past year, news media outlet Chicago Tribune launched an investigation into the radiofrequency radiation levels released by today’s most popular smartphones. The company hired California-based RF Exposure Lab to measure eleven different mobile phone models for RFR.

RF Exposure, which conducts radiation tests to help wireless companies seek FCC approval for their devices, tested smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Motorola, and BLU. All the mobile devices used in the test were purchased new by the Tribune.

Wireless devices today must adhere to the RFR exposure limit set by FCC, which is 1.6 watts per kilogram (W/kg) averaged over one gram of tissue. Out of all the mobile phones tested for RFR, Apple’s iPhones stood out as the highest emitters, exceeding FCC’s limit by a significant margin.

Testing Phones for Radiofrequency Radiation

RF Exposure conducted two separate tests on the 11 phone models. The first test, or the Standard Test, was done in accordance with FCC rules and guidelines. Each device’s radiofrequency radiation emission was measured at two distances from the simulated body: at 5mm and 2mm.

iPhone models X and 8 Plus passed the 5mm Standard Test with 1.38 W/kg and 0.84 W/kg RFR emission, respectively. On the other hand, the other two iPhone models, iPhone 7 and 8, exceeded the limit set by FCC.

Apple’s iPhone 7 emits the highest level of RFR at an average of 2.59 W/kg. Motorola’s Moto e5 Play, and Moto g6 Play exceeded the allowed RFR limit at 4.7 W/kg and 1.64 W/kg respectively.

iPhone 7 Radiofrequency Radiation Emission| Image courtesy of Chicago Tribune

Almost all 11 devices exceeded the FCC RFR limit when tested at a distance of 2mm.

The Tribune relayed the results of their investigation to all phone companies involved. Apple was clearly not happy with the results and refuted Tribune’s tests.

The news agency retested the iPhones based on Apple’s feedback (Modified Test), but again, the devices produced results that were way over the safety limit. Only the iPhone 8 passed the second test.

Following the second test, Apple officials refused Tribune’s request for comment or interview. Then, the Silicon Valley giant issued a statement saying:

“All iPhone models, including iPhone 7, are fully certified by the FCC and in every other country where iPhone is sold. After careful review and subsequent validation of all iPhone models tested in the (Tribune) report, we confirmed we are in compliance and meet all applicable … exposure guidelines and limits.”

iPhone Devices’ Radiofrequency Radiation Emissions | Image courtesy of Chicago Tribune

Samsung also issued a statement regarding the Tribune’s report, citing:

“Samsung devices sold in the United States comply with FCC regulations. Our devices are tested according to the same test protocols that are used across the industry.”

The FCC has not issued any official statement yet regarding the matter, but the agency said that they would examine some of the smartphone models included in the investigation of the Tribune.

Read More: Apple Sues Company For Selling Virtual Copies Of IOS

Found this article interesting?

Let Rechelle Ann Fuertes know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

Rechelle is an SEO content producer, technical writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with family and friends.

Handpicked

Corepics VOF } Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

MIT AI Deepens Knowledge of Human Facial Recognition                 

William McKinneyShare
Xiaomi logo via Wikimedia Commons
Marketing 3 min read

Xiaomi's Mi9 Smartphone Release Stumbles After PR Blunder       

Juliet ChildersShare
Robocalls are a common and pervasive annoyance, and it's only going to get worse. ¦ Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

How Robocalls Became an American Epidemic                                       

Juliet ChildersShare
Climeworks CO2 capturing plant | Climeworks | Dezeen.com
Technology 7 min read

How These 5 Countries are Cutting Costs by Upping Renewable Energ...

William McKinneyShare
We could have foldable tech of all shapes and sizes soon. | TCL via CNET
Technology 2 min read

TCL Teases New Foldable Tech Amid Samsung Leak                             

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 3 min read

Apple Sues Company For Selling Virtual Copies of iOS                 

Sumbo BelloShare
It's not surprising that Google and Apple want to jump on the foldable tech bandwagon. ¦ Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Report: Google and Apple May Join Samsung in Foldable Tech Market

Juliet ChildersShare
Apple's new iPhones are already being exposed for performing extremely poorly in independent drop tests. | Image By Elizaveta Galitckaia
Technology 3 min read

Apple's New XS and XS Max are Literally Groundbreaking             

Lewis McShare
Collage by Brett Forsberg | Contributing photos from Tobik (pizza slice) | PR Image Factory (background and woman with VR headset) | Max Margarit (robot arm) | Shutterstock.com
Culture 7 min read

Maybe a VR Future Means More Takeout                                                 

William McKinneyShare
Apple's new iPad launch certainly has something to do with the launch of Apple's streaming service, but is it too little too late? ¦ Image via Apple
Technology 3 min read

Apple Debuts New Line of iPads Starting at $399                           

Juliet ChildersShare
Punnathon Kijsanayothin | Shutterstock.com
Culture 13 min read

Archive of Live Updates from the Apple iPhone X Keynote Sept…

Edgy UniverseShare
Blurry Me | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

The Ultimate OK Google Commands List                                                 

Brett ForsbergShare
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezon plans to launch his own constellation of Internet satellites | Wikimedia Commons
Technology 2 min read

Amazon Plans to Launch its Own Constellation of Internet Satellit...

Rechelle AnnShare
Automation, Jobs, and the Future of Work | Mckinsey.com
Technology 5 min read

Automation: 9 Things you Still do Better Than a Machine           

Zayan GuedimShare
Hopefully, Microsoft's assault on Apple's Airpods won't turn into one on our ears. ¦ Microsoft
Technology 2 min read

Microsoft to Take on AirPods with Surface Buds                             

Sumbo BelloShare
Akonia's record-breaking state-of-the-art holographic storage. | Akonia
Technology 2 min read

Apple Acquires Augmented Reality Display Maker Akonia               

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.