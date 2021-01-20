More U.S. Marketers to use Influencer Marketing in 2021

A recent forecast from eMarketer suggests that 67.9 percent of marketers will use influencer marketing this year.

Some marketers had to cut their influencer marketing spending due to the current pandemic. However, the interest in working with influencers has remained unchanged, according to eMarketer.

If anything, interest in this form of social media marketing surged between 2019 and 2020. Similarly, the percentage of U.S. marketers using influencers rose from 55.4 percent to 62.3 percent.

According to the eMarketer post, the budget for influencer marketing could also increase this year.

The post reads:

“In July 2020 research by Kantar Media, senior marketers worldwide said they expected to increase budget allocation for branded content shared by influencers by 48% in 2021.”

Indeed, this form of digital marketing has some downsides — such as the challenge of measuring results.

However, an increasing number of marketers continue to work with influencers. And that’s not expected to slow down this year.

What Influencer Marketing is and Why it Works

Influencer marketing is a social media marketing technique that involves endorsements and product mentions from influencers. These are individuals that are considered experts in their niche and have a dedicated social following. As a result, brands leverage their social influence to market specific products and services.

One of the most famous brands using influencer marketing to promote its product is Adidas.

The sports apparel company launched a campaign to target a younger audience. So, it collaborated with influencers such as Selena Gomez and Iga Wysocka in its #MyNeoShoot contest.

Besides getting several mentions, Adidas’s Instagram account also gained an additional 41,000 followers. In the end, the sportswear company had managed to increase sales by 24.2 percent.

The online marketing technique works, and the reasons are apparent.

It’s an effective way to reach a target audience and improve brand awareness. Besides, influencer marketing is suitable for any business, regardless of the size or industry.