How to use OfferVault and Affiliate Marketing to Your Advantage

OfferVault is an affiliate marketing search engine that can quickly find you cost per action offers from over 60 affiliate networks.

Main OfferVault Takeaways:

OfferVault is an affiliate marketing tool that can help you find affiliates and Cost Per Action (CPA) offers.

Affiliate marketing is a marketing strategy that you can use to drive product sales.

Make sure to do your research before deciding which affiliate offers you are going to promote.

Aside from advertisements, another way to monetize your blog site is through affiliate marketing. Tools like OfferVault can help you find the best affiliate programs and CPA offers that are best suited for your niche.

In this post, we will teach you what affiliate marketing is and how you can use OfferVault to your advantage.

Monetizing Your Blog Site

Blogging is fun. And if you can make money out of it, it becomes 10 times more enjoyable. However, when bloggers think of monetization, the first thing that comes to their mind is advertising.

Advertising is a good way of making a profit off your blog. But monetizing your site with only ads means you’re leaving a lot of money on the table.

There are many other forms of monetization to consider. The number one being Affiliate Marketing.

What is Affiliate Marketing?

Affiliate marketing is an online sales strategy where companies pay commissions to people who drive up the sales of their products. Affiliate commissions can range between 3% – 50%. Digital products tend to pay out the highest commission since they have near 100% margins.

Affiliate marketing is a serious business.

Popular blogger and founder of ShoutMeLoud, Harsh Agrawal, publishes each month how much his blog makes.

He reported earnings of $52,434 USD for one month. Out of this amount, affiliate income brought in $39,787. This translates into 75% of his entire earnings.

You may be asking where and how do I get started?

We recommend heading over to OfferVault.

What is OfferVault?

OfferVault is a search engine that scouts over 60+ networks to provide you with affiliates and Cost Per Action (CPA) offers. It is a tool for affiliate marketers and bloggers that are looking for ad campaigns that they can promote.

Make no mistake, OfferVault is not a network. As stated on its landing page, its purpose is to help people find offers to promote.

If you like to promote an offer, you must join the network where it is posted and get your affiliate links from them. All payments and commissions that you would earn will be paid for by the network.

Whatever your niche is, typing in the relevant keyword(s) on OfferVault will provide you with countless products you can promote.

OfferVault shows you different types of offers from the best affiliate networks. This makes it great for both newbie and experienced affiliate marketers.

How to use OfferVault

Like any search engine, OfferVault is easy and straightforward to use. The first thing is to evaluate your strengths and decide on the offers to promote.

You can either target affiliate or CPA offers. For affiliate offers, you must drive sales or generate leads to earn commissions.

CPA offers are a bit different. They’ll require you to drive visitors to perform certain actions. Notable among them are;

Cost per call : This works like Pay-per-Click (PPC) advertising. However, the network will pay per calls. Thus, some marketers refer to it as Pay-per-Call .

Mobile Offers : Great for app owners who can drive traffic from the apps.

Email/Zip Code Opt-in : If you can drive visitors to submit their emails or zip codes for offers. This is perfect for you.

Once you decide on the type of affiliate marketing program, the next step is to find a profitable offer to promote.

Remember, not every offer is profitable to promote. To identify the best offers, you need to know what you’re searching for and how to search for it.

OfferVault has a great resource list and free webinars to get you started.

Affiliate marketing is difficult. But it can be rewarding, especially if you use OfferVault.

You won’t have to worry about the heavy lifting because OfferVault will take it off your shoulder. All the training you need to succeed and the offers to earn are all in one place.