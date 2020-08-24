search
Marketing 3 min read

Report: SMS Remains One of the Most Effective Marketing Channels

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Aug 24, 2020 at 12:30 pm GMT
Marketing 3 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
Aug 24, 2020 at 12:30 pm GMT
Marketing 3 min read
mohamed Hassan / Pixabay.com

mohamed Hassan / Pixabay.com

SMS is far from the most exciting marketing channel, but it's the most personal. According to some retailers, it's also the most effective.

SMS used to be one of the few marketing channels that brands could leverage. But that was roughly over a decade ago.

Today, several other media exists for marketers to get their message across to consumers. These include email, social media, organic traffic from search engines, and paid advertising.

For that reason, Short Message Service‘s popularity as a marketing channel seems to be declining. However, an eMarketer report suggests that a few retailers believe otherwise.

According to some sellers, SMS remains one of the most personal ways to reach consumers. And when combined with a concrete strategy, it could be one of the most effective marketing channels.

In a statement to eMarketer, Chief Marketing Officer of Direct-to-consumer (D2C), Peace Out Skincare, Junior Pence said:

“Our revenue per SMS subscriber is 52 times higher than our revenue per email subscriber. We saw this trend early on in our program and switched all of our on-site pop-ups to capture phone numbers instead of emails.”

There’s more

How Brands are Leveraging SMS as a Marketing Channel

SMS as a Customer Acquisition Tool

Ecommerce sites have enjoyed an influx of new customers since the pandemic began.

However, brands have expressed concern about the lifetime value of these consumers. Head of marketing and analytics at Uncommon Goods, Brian Hashemi explained the reason.

A large portion of them are coming through transactional channels that are normally associated with lower levels of repurchase behavior,” he said.

So, the brand leveraged SMS to boost retention efforts. It also had to increase the email opt-in acquisition.

Using Short Messaging Service as a Marketing Channel

Getting consumers to opt for an SMS program is relatively simple. The challenging part is getting them to stay.

According to eMarketer, people who opt into an SMS program and share their information usually expect something in return.

For example, Pence noted that Peace Out Skincare’s SMS users are shoppers looking to make a purchase. So, they expect messages from the brand to offer promos, new products, and quick answers to questions.

Furthermore, the CMO said that Peace Out Skincare would continue to add incentives for SMS subscribers. These include early access, rewards program, and customized AI opportunities.

Frequency of Sending SMS

There are tons of factors to consider when using a short messaging service as a marketing channel. Perhaps the most vital of all is the messaging frequency.

According to Hashemi, Uncommon Goods record an SMS response rate that’s ten times higher than for email.

But, we can’t send SMS messages at the same frequency as we do emails, so there’s a little back and forth regarding which channel is better for us,” he concluded.

Read More: 11 Ways to Create a Strategy for Live Video Marketing

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Ink Drop / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Facebook Adds Wikipedia Knowledge Panels to Search Result       

Edgy UniverseShare
Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Spatial Journalism: A Look Into the Future of Reporting           

Sumbo BelloShare
Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 10 min read

6 Major Characteristics of High-Performing Content                     

Edgy UniverseShare
Erik Lucatero/ Pixabay.com
Marketing 6 min read

Drive Engagement With These 4 Content Types                                   

Edgy UniverseShare
ideyweb / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 8 min read

8 Tips for Your Content Marketing Cheat Sheet                               

Juliet ChildersShare
Inspiring / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Is Paid Search Advertising Right For Your Business?                   

Sumbo BelloShare
Jeramey Lende / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Brings Free Listings into its Shopping Results               

Sumbo BelloShare
Indian-based startup Milk Mantra is changing the way people view food delivery services in India. | Image by DONOT6_STUDIO | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Milk Mantra Aims to Modernize Indian Dairy Industry                   

Juliet ChildersShare
Denizce | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

World Militaries Monitor Social Media for Security Threats Using...

Chris ParbeyShare
Pixabay
Marketing 3 min read

If Cryptocoins can be Social, why aren't They on Facebook or…...

StephanieShare
pinholeimaging / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 8 min read

The 10 Best Digital Marketing Books for new Marketers               

Rechelle AnnShare
Toria | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Here's how the Internet and Social Media Have Impacted Small Busi...

Chris ParbeyShare
Lia Koltyrina / Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

New Facial Recognition App Challenges Privacy in Unprecedented Wa...

Zayan GuedimShare
Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Search Console Sending Alerts For Increase in Search Traffic 

Edgy UniverseShare
Amazon may just have found the key to dismantling Google's ad revenue empire. | Image via Pixel2013 | Pixabay
Marketing 5 min read

Amazon is hot on Google's Localized Search Trail                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Image by Viktor Gladkov | Shutterstock
Culture 5 min read

The art of the Clapback: Social Media Feuds are Good for…

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.