Tech Giants Team Up To Develop Smart Home Connectivity Standard

The big tech companies, including Apple, Amazon, and Google, have joined forces to develop an IP-based smart home connectivity standard.

The globals smart home market is growing at a steady pace. Back in 2016, the market was valued at $55.6 billion, and it’s projected to reach $174.24 billion by 2025.

So, it’s not surprising that most prominent tech companies are investing heavily in the industry.

For example, Amazon has recently announced plans to put Alexa in simple household objects like a toothbrush. Similarly, Google sells various smart home devices under its Nest brand, and Apple continues to push its Siri-powered HomePods.

Such variety means consumers can purchase a range of connected home devices, cloud services, or app from multiple companies. It makes a common standard somewhat of a necessity.

Now, the tech giants have teamed up to develop a universal smart home connectivity standard. That way, various software and devices will become compatible across the smart home ecosystem.

And, they’re calling the working group Connected Home over IP.

Developing a Smart Home Connectivity Standard

According to reports, the Zigbee Alliance will spearhead the group. Before now, the group of companies had initiated the ZigBee standard, which enables communication between home devices.

At the moment, smart home devices can use any number of protocols. Aside from ZigBee, there’s also Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Wireless USB, and Z-Wave.

Expectedly, all of these protocols have inherent benefits that may appeal to IoT device makers. However, these manufacturers often have to go through great lengths to ensure their devices play ball with other protocols.

With the Connected Home over IP, smart home device makers will have a common standard that’s based on Internet Protocol (IP).

Apple said in a statement:

“The goal of the Connected Home over IP project is to simplify development for manufacturers and increase compatibility for consumers. The project is built around a shared belief that smart home devices should be secure, reliable, and seamless to use.”

Other members of the Zigbee Alliance include IKEA, Legrand, Schneider ElectricResideo, Samsung SmartThings, Signify, NXP Semiconductors, etc.

Read More: Nreal Partnership Brings 5G Connectivity to Their Smart Devices