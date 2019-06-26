search
Culture 3 min read

Tesla Owners Offer Free Labor to Help Elon Musk Hit Q2 Delivery Goal

Loyal Tesla owners and customers want to help the electric car manufacturing company owned by Elon Musk to hit its 2019 Quarter 2 delivery goal through voluntary work.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jun 26, 2019 at 6:15 am GMT
Image Credit: Pixabay

Image Credit: Pixabay

A group of loyal Tesla owners from various parts of the world is reportedly offering free labor to help the car company hit its Q2 delivery goal.

Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk, have always enjoyed a cult-like fanbase. Regardless of how the company’s stock performed on Wall Street, not only do these loyal customers stick around, but they sometimes offer to work for free.

On weekends when business gets too busy, you could find a Tesla owner or two in the automaker shop, offering free labor. It’s happening again, and this time, Tesla owners from across the world are volunteering.

Tesla’s Q2 Delivery Goal

The end of Tesla’s second fiscal quarter is just around the corner, and it has the Tesla volunteers mobilizing. Their goal is simple; to help the company deliver as many cars as possible before the quarter ends.

Alongside Tesla owners from the United States, the volunteer-driven initiative also includes owners in other countries as well.

In China, Tesla owners are reportedly volunteering their time and effort to help the company bring the electric car to new buyers. For example, a Model 3 owner in Beijing showed up at a local delivery center recently to educate customers about Tesla vehicles.

He’s not alone in this venture.

Last Friday, members of the “Tesla Owners Silicon Valley” group delivered over 100 donuts to employees at three Tesla locations

According to a California-based Tesla fan:

“It is becoming more of a phenomenon that existing Tesla owners help educate new owners through social media, Tesla delivery centers, and owners meetup events.”

While these Tesla owners don’t contribute directly to the electric car’s production or delivery process, they are indeed making a difference.

So, it wasn’t surprising that when a San Francisco-based Tesla owner, Ryan McCaffrey offered to help with the quarter-end deliveries, Elon Musk responded with enthusiasm.

Musk tweeted:

“Wow, thanks for offering to help! The coming week is incredibly intense. If any current Tesla owners who’d like to help educate new owners could head to Tesla delivery centers during midday on Sat/Sun & morning/evening on weekdays, that would be super appreciated!”

Not the First Time Tesla Owners Are Stepping Up

Back in September 2018, about 30 Tesla owners volunteered over 40 hours of labor at the delivery centers in Denver.

That quarter, not only did the company deliver a record 83,500 vehicles, including 55,840 newly introduced Model 3 cars, but it also recorded its first profitable quarter since 2003. Tesla’s revenue and profit were higher than Wall Street’s projection.

Tesla’s fiscal second quarter ends on June 30, and the company will expectedly report its earnings on July 31.

Read More: New Tesla Racing Game Uses Car’s Actual Steering Wheel

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Tesla Model S | Raneko | Flickr.com
Technology 2 min read

Elon Musk Announces new Tesla Neural Network Chip                       

Rechelle AnnShare
Elon Musk, so well liked, has a down week. | Marina Linchevska | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Elon Musk Kind of Explains Tesla Earnings Call Kerfuffle         

Juliet ChildersShare
PIRO4D | Pixabay.com
Technology 4 min read

What the Blue Origin BE-4 Engine Test Means for Space Tourism

Rechelle AnnShare
Lookus | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Elon Musk is Building a Tunnel Boring Machine                               

William McKinneyShare
Elon Musk, serial entrepreneur, at TED2013: The Young, The Wise, The Undiscovered. | TED Conference | Flickr.com
Culture 3 min read

Boring Company Abandons its LA Test Tunnel Plan                           

Rechelle AnnShare
Elon Musk | SpaceX
Science 3 min read

Here's What the SpaceX Suit Looks Like                                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Jurik Peter | Shutterstock
Science 7 min read

Who Will Have the First Successful Manned Mission to Mars?     

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
Technology 2 min read

Elon Musk Plans to Launch Autonomous Robotaxis Next Year         

Rechelle AnnShare
SolarSkin | Sistine Solar
Technology 3 min read

MIT Accelerator Startup Solves a big Problem of Solar Panels 

Zayan GuedimShare
Imredesiuk | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Unbelievably Fast Processing for Nanoelectronics                         

William McKinneyShare
Nikola Tesla is one of the greatest inventors of the modern era. Here we celebrate his legacy. | Image by vkilikov | Shutterstock
Culture 6 min read

A Belated Birthday: Nikola Tesla's Innovative Legacy                 

Juliet ChildersShare
Snopek Nadia | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

The No-BS Guide to Increasing Your Twitter Following                 

Chris ParbeyShare
Autonomous AI weapons are a very real threat of future conflicts. To counteract this, the world's leading AI companies and experts have signed a pledge to refuse to be involved in the creation of autonomous AI weapons. | Image By Josh McCann | Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Researchers Pledge to not Develop Autonomous AI Weapons           

Rechelle AnnShare
Raphael Silva | Pixabay.com
Marketing 3 min read

Why is Twitter's Growth Stalling?                                                       

Chris ParbeyShare
Comfreak | Pixabay.com
Technology 3 min read

Cryptic Facebook AI Shut Down After Creating its own Language

Zayan GuedimShare
Image by bibiphoto | Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

How Self-Driving Cars Could Eradicate the Traffic Jam Game     

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.