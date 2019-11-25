Tim Berners Lee Launches Initiative to Save the Web

The inventor of the web, Tim Berners-Lee, has unveiled a global action plan to save the web from what he’s calling a digital dystopia.

In 1989, Tim Berners-Lee developed the world wide web along with the first web server and first web browser. And it was a game-changer.

Aside from offering convenient access to information, knowledge, and learning, the web became a new way to connect and communicate. It provided entertainment, revenue, banking, funding, etc.

It’s no wonder that the United Nations argue that Internet access is a human right.

Be that as it may, the web has not existed without issues. These include political manipulation, fake news, and privacy violations, among others.

In a statement to the press, Tim Berners-Lee said:

“I think people’s fear of bad things happening on the internet is becoming, justifiably, greater and greater. If we leave the web as it is, there’s a very large number of things that will go wrong. We could end up with a digital dystopia if we don’t turn things around.”

So, the Berners-Lee’s Web Foundation published a contract to save the web.

A Contract to Save the Web From Abuse

After over a year of working on the document, 80 organizations finally drafted nine central principles to safeguard the web. The contract outlined three principles, each for three categories of web users.

These include the government, companies, and individuals.

So, what does the contract entail?

For the Government

The principles state that the government must do all they can to ensure anyone can connect to the web and have their privacy respected. Also, web users must have access to the personal data held on them and have the right to reject or withdraw from having their data processed.

For Companies

Companies should make internet access affordable. Also, the contract requires them to develop web services for people with disabilities and those who speak minority languages.

The document also compels companies to simplify privacy settings to build trust online. These involve providing control panels where people can access and manage all their data and privacy options.

Individuals

Individuals must create rich and relevant content to make the web a valuable place. The principle also suggests building active online communities where everyone feels safe and welcome.

Finally, it asks that we continue fighting for the web, so it’ll remain open to everyone, everywhere.

The document currently has the backing of over 150 organizations, including Google, Microsoft, and Facebook. However, neither Amazon nor Twitter has endorsed the principle, according to reports.