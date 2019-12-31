Top 10 Best Drones for Beginners

In the current booming drone industry, an ultimate guide on the best drones for beginners is necessary to make buying decisions.

Drones are growing more popular every day.

According to the FAA, there were over 122,000 commercial drone pilots in early 2018. When you combine this number with the 878,000 hobbyists, the U.S agency registered over 1 million drones last year.

With that said, picking the right drone to buy as a beginner can be tricky. Along with its price, other features to consider include:

Speed Camera quality Drone Stability Drone Size and Weight



Battery Life

Luckily for you, this guide will provide the information necessary to buy the best drones for beginners.

These ten drones will help you get the essential flight skill and control that’s necessary to pilot a larger UAV. Let’s jump right in.

10 Best Drones for Beginners

1. DJI Spark

Description:

Spark is a mini drone from China-based company, DJI.

DJI Spark could be the ultimate drone for beginners, especially if you love selfies. That’s because it features a mechanically optimized 12-megapixel camera to take great shots for Insta.

Also, the drone includes face and gesture detection to give for control. For example, you can make a square with your hands to take a photo.

However, you can use your smartphone’s wi-fi to have precise control of the UAV.

Features:

Weight: 300g | Dimensions: 143×143mm | Controller: Via iPhone 100m (optional controller 2km) | Video resolution: 1080p 30fps | Camera resolution: 12MP | Max Speed: 36kph | Max Flight Time: 16 minutes (no wind at a consistent 12.4 mph (20 kph)

Price: $337

Where to buy: https://store.dji.com/product/spark

2. Ryze Tello

Description:

This may be the cheapest drone on the market right now, thanks to DJI’s affordable flight technology. Designed by Ryze, Tello offers an impressive specification and flexibility that’s comparable with larger craft.

Also, the drone is completely programmable. That means you can upload your preferred mode and flight characteristics.

Features:

Weight: 80g | Dimensions: 98×92.5×41 mm | Video resolution: 720P 30fps | Camera resolution: 5MP (2592×1936) | Max Speed: 8m/s | Max Flight Time: 13min | Other Feature: Range Finder, Barometer, LED, Vision System.

Price: $100

Where to buy: https://store.dji.com/product/tello?vid=38421

3. Parrot Bebop 2

Description:

Compared with the other drones above, the Parrot Bebop 2 costs significantly more. However, it’s still one of the best drones for beginners. Here’s why.

The Bebop series is designed with durability in mind, and the Parrot Bebop 2 is no different.

It used to be the top drone of the Parrot’s range. However, the more impressive Anafi now holds that top spot.

As a result, potential buyers of the Parrot Bebop 2 can now enjoy compelling pricing for this hobby-grade drone with exciting features.

Features:

Weight: 500g | Processor: Dual-core processor with quad-core GPU| Controller: Via iPhone (Parrot Skycontroller 2) | Video resolution: 3-axis full HD 1080p | Camera resolution: 14 mega-pixels with fish-eye lens | Max horizontal speed: 16 m/s | Max upward speed: 6 m/s | Max Flight Time: 25 Minutes

Price: $600

Where to buy: https://www.parrot.com/us/drones/parrot-bebop-2-fpv

4. Eachine E520S

Description:

The E520S is proof that you don’t have to spend a fortune to have a drone with autonomous flight mode. The Shenzhen-made foldable UAV is about the size of a DJI Spark, and it comes with tons of automated features.

These include auto take-off and land, return to home, follow-me, waypoint, among others.

While the E520S is noisy for its size, it’s also incredibly stable and flies well. If you don’t want to spend money on a drone that may eventually crash, you may want to consider the E520S

Features:

Weight: 280g | Gyro: 6 axis| Motor: 8*23mm Brushed Coreless | Video resolution: 3-axis full HD 1080p | Camera Optional: 720P / 2.4G WiFi 1080P / 5G WiFi 1080P / 2.4G WiFi 4K HD / 5G WiFi 4K HD | FOV: 120° Wide Angle | Max Flight Time: 14-16mins

Price: $160

Where to buy: https://www.amazon.com/EACHINE-Foldable-1200Mah-Quadcopter-Beginners/dp/B07VB2VGJH

5. UDI 818A HD+

Description:

The UDI 818A HD+ is a drone for beginners looking to have fun flying experience. Thanks to its robust design and elastic-plastic blades, you can perform fun 360 degrees flip with this drone.

What’s more, it can withstand minimal impact. So you don’t have to worry so much about crashing this drone.

The UDI 818A HD+ also comes with an easy-to-use remote control. There’s also a front camera to take photos and record videos with sound.

Features:

Weight: 580g | Dimension: 14.6 x 4 x 13.5 inches | Charge Time: 60-90 minutes | Stabilization: 6-axis Gyro stabilization | Video resolution: 1280 x 720p | Camera resolution: 2MP| Flight Duration: 6-8 minutes

Price: $40

Where to buy: https://www.amazon.com/UDI-RC-Quadcopter-Headless-Batteries/dp/B017WTUPOW

6. Yuneec Breeze

Description:

Breeze is a compact and convenient flying camera that allows you to capture aerial photos effortlessly. It has a built-in indoor positioning system to allow it to fly both indoor and outdoor.

Breeze is fitted with propeller protectors to prevent them from coming into contact with other objects. Also, users can control the drone using either an iOS or Android device.

Features:

Weight: 385 g | Dimensions: 196 x 196 x 65 mm | Camera resolution: 13 Megapixel | Max Speed: 5 m/s (limited by software) | Max Flight Time: 12 minutes | Other Feature: Selfie Mode, Pilot Mode, Orbit Mode, Journey Mode, Follow Me Mode

Price: $150

Where to buy: https://www.amazon.com/Yuneec-Breeze-Flying-Camera-Definition/dp/B06XPXRKTZ

7. DJI Mavic Pro

Description:

The Mavic Pro has a sleek design that’ll appeal to most beginners. Unlike many top-end drones in the market, the Mavic Pro doesn’t offer very many features.

However, it boasts a 27 minutes flight time as well as a 4,000 meters range. Also, the camera is impressive enough for professional photography.

Features:

Weight: 743g | Dimensions: 83mm x 83mm x 198mm | Vision System Forward Vision System, Downward Vision System | Video resolution: 1080p 60fps | Camera resolution: 12MP | Max Speed: 65kph | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes

Price: $1,000

Where to buy: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/dji-mavic-pro-platinum-quadcopter-with-remote-controller-platinum/6122223.p?skuId=612222

8. Xiaomi FIMI A3

Description:

Unlike most other drones, the Fimi A3 doesn’t need a smartphone app to view the camera’s live feed. Instead, the remote controller has a built-in LCD screen to serve that purpose.

So, your drone can be ready to fly in no time

The Fimi A3 offers one of the best still pictures in its price range. There’s a 1080p HD model that’s powered by an Ambarella ISP processor and Sony CMOS sensor.

The drone offers flight modes, which include Follow Me, Orbit, and Dronie.

Features:

Weight: 560g | Dimensions: 285mm x 229mm x 69mm |Controller: Xiaomi controller with built-in screen | Video resolution: 1080p 30fps | Max Speed: 18m/s | Max Flight Time: 25 minutes | Max flying height: about 120m

Price: $430

Where to buy: https://www.amazon.com/Goolsky-Xiaomi-Real-time-Transmission-Photography/dp/B07NVJ3F4S

9. Syma X5C-1 Explorers

Description:

The Syma X5C-1 Explorers is an upgraded version of the X5C. It has a modular design structure that not only makes it easy to assemble but convenient for maintenance too.

Thanks to its 6-axis gyro stabilization system, this drone is stable and flexible when flying. There’s also a 360-degree eversion and throwing flight function.

Features:

Weight: 607g | Dimensions: 12.2 x 12.2 x 3.1 inches|Charging Time: About 100 mins | Play Time: About 5-7 mins | Control Distance: about 30ms | Control Mode: 2.4Ghz Remote Control

Price: $47

Where to buy: https://www.amazon.com/X5C-1-Explorers-2-4Ghz-6-Axis-Quadcopter/dp/B01CNGT0DG

10. Holy Stone HS100 Navigator

Description:

The Holy Stone HS100 Navigator is one of the best drones for beginners. If you’re learning how to fly or considering dabbling into drone photography or videography, this UAV is for you.

It features a GPS and a 4-light intelligent battery to keep it in the sky for up to seven minutes. There’s also a built-in micro USB socket for easy charging.

While this drone does offer some impressive features, the downside is that the camera is not gimbal stabilized. That means you’ll notice drone vibrations in the video recording.

Now, let’s consider other features.

Features:

Weight: 700g | Dimensions: 500 x 500 x 175 mm|Flight time: 12-15 minutes | Wi-Fi Distance: 150M | Max transmission distance：500m | Camera Lens: FOV 120°/2.0 | Recording Modes：HD1280*1080 P | Charging Time: 3-6 hours

Price: $180

Where to buy: https://www.amazon.com/Holy-Stone-Quadcopter-Adjustable-Intelligent/dp/B074YYVXQH

Read More: Artificial Mechanosensors to Make Drones Smarter Than Ever