search
Technology 2 min read

Twitter to Let Users Crop Their Image Previews

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Oct 06, 2020 at 5:35 am GMT
Technology 2 min read
Profile Image
Edgy Universe
Oct 06, 2020 at 5:35 am GMT
Technology 2 min read
Kon Karampelas / Pixabay.com

Kon Karampelas / Pixabay.com

Following criticism of Twitter's automatic image cropping system, the social media platform will now allow users to crop their image previews.

Twitter‘s automatic image cropping system has been subject to criticism recently.

When you upload a photo to a tweet and publish it, the system automatically crops it to 600 pixels by 335 pixels. That’s standard practice irrespective of the image’s dimension.

While that’s not a problem, the section of an image that gets cropped is the issue. Since the platform crops images algorithmically, any part of the image could get cut off.

Twitter can choose to crop the top, bottom, or even the middle of an image, removing a considerable amount of detail in the process. This is especially true when the image is taller than they’re wide.

However, a series of repeatable tests suggest an alleged bias in what Twitter’s image previews keep.

According to reports, the social media platform‘s algorithm seems to focus on white faces more than black faces. Several examples with people in stock photos seem to support the claim.

Twitter executives in the company wrote in a blog post:

“While our analyses to date haven’t shown racial or gender bias, we recognize that the way we automatically crop photos means there is a potential for harm.”

Now, the social media platform is fixing the issue.

Twitter to Let Users Crop their Image Previews

Twitter says it’s working on a new way to give users control over the images they upload.

The platform is switching to a “what you see is what you get” principle of design. In other words, the images that you see in the Tweet composer is what it’ll look like in image previews.

With that said, Twitter points out that there are exceptions to this new development.

For example, images that aren’t standard size — that are really long or wide — are unlikely to maintain their look in the image preview. The social media platform admitted that more experiment is necessary to fix such cases.

Twitter wrote in its announcement.

“While no system can be completely free of bias, we’ll continue to minimize bias through deliberate and thorough analysis and share updates as we progress in this space.”

The company didn’t share the exact update that’ll roll out or when to expect it.

Read More: Twitter Users now Click Links Before Sharing Them

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

Raphael Silva | Pixabay.com
Marketing 3 min read

Why is Twitter's Growth Stalling?                                                       

Chris ParbeyShare
Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

New AI can Predict Likelihood of a Patient Dying Within a…

Sumbo BelloShare
Wk1003mike | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Cyber-deterrence is the Future of Cybersecurity                           

William McKinneyShare
An adult shortfin mako shark entangled in fishing rope in the Pacific Ocean | Image Credit: Daniel Cartamil
Science 3 min read

Plastic Waste Entanglement Endangers Hundreds of Sharks and Rays

Sumbo BelloShare
Brett Jordan / Unsplash.com
Marketing 2 min read

Twitter Users now Click Links Before Sharing Them                       

Sumbo BelloShare
Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 8 min read

Budget-Friendly Content Marketing Strategies for Your Brand   

Edgy UniverseShare
Pete Linforth / Pixabay.com
Technology 3 min read

Startup Company Announces Next-Gen Quantum Computer                   

Sumbo BelloShare
Pixabay
Marketing 3 min read

If Cryptocoins can be Social, why aren't They on Facebook or…...

StephanieShare
Shaiith / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

AI Learns to Predict Outcomes of Complex Chemical Reactions   

Sumbo BelloShare
ulyana_andreeva / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

New Tool From Jigsaw can Help Spot Doctored Images                     

Sumbo BelloShare
Cosmin Sava / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Facebook Shifts Focus Toward Live Streaming as Demand Rises   

Edgy UniverseShare
Top 10 Tools to Automate Your Social Media Marketing Strategy
Marketing 9 min read

Top 10 Tools to Automate Your Social Media Marketing Strategy

Juliet ChildersShare
Foxy burrow / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

LinkedIn now Considers Dwell Time When Ranking Content             

Edgy UniverseShare
A map of social app icons. | Tanuha2001 | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

5 Emerging Social Apps Trends in 2018 so far                                 

Juliet ChildersShare
OverHope.STP / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Twitter Rolls Out New Voice Tweet Feature                                       

Edgy UniverseShare
BigTunaOnline/ Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Facebook to add Email Marketing Tools for Business Pages         

Edgy UniverseShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.