search
Marketing 3 min read

New Study Reveals Which Rich Results get the Most Clicks

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Sep 29, 2020 at 7:55 am GMT
Marketing 3 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
Sep 29, 2020 at 7:55 am GMT
Marketing 3 min read
Jane0606 / Shutterstock.com

Jane0606 / Shutterstock.com

A recent study by analysts at Milestone Research has identified which rich results have the highest average clicks on Google SERP.

Search engine users are more likely to click on rich results than the typical organic result.

In a recent study, analysts at Milestone Research analyzed over 4.5 million queries on Google. This led to the exciting discovery that users click on rich results 58 percent of the time.

Non-rich results, on the other hand, only get a click-through rate of 41 percent. But that’s not the most surprising finding in the study.

The eye-opening part is how much CTR can vary based on the rich result types. For example, the click-through rates can jump as high as 87 percent.

The study also considered which will generate more clicks between branded and non-branded results.

Here are other findings from the study.

Key Takeaways from Rich Results Click-through Rates Study

1. Half of All Queries Results in Clicks on Organic Results

According to the study, the rich and standard results on the first SERP have a CTR of 49.5 percent.

In other words, only about half of all searches results in the user clicking on an organic result. The remaining 50.5 percent goes to voice searches, clicks on paid ads, and no-click searches.

2. FAQ Results Get the Most Clicks

FAQ rich results — including both branded and non-branded keywords — have an average CTR of 87 percent.

According to the analyst at Milestone Research, that’s the highest of all the rich result types they examined. What’s more, the number climbs even further to 91 percent if you consider only non-branded keywords.

3. AMP has the Highest and Lowest CTR

The analysts linked AMPs with both the highest and lowest CTRs in the study.

At 92 percent, non-rich AMP results generate the highest number of clicks per 100 searches. At the same time, AMP articles have the lowest CTR of only 15 percent.

4. Video Rich Results are Top-Performers

According to the study, video thumbnails show up for more than 25 percent of search results.

Video rich results — including branded and non-branded keywords— have a click-through rate of 62 percent. That makes it one of the top-performing rich result types on the search engine result page.

Furthermore, videos are more likely to get more clicks when there are brand keywords in the query.

Finally, Milestone Research points out that the videos in Google’s thumbnail carousel come from YouTube over 50 percent of the time.

So, it makes sense to upload into the platform if you’re looking to increase CTR.

Download the full study here

Read More: Google Publishes the WordPress Plugin for Web Stories

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Maluuba | Microsoft
Technology 4 min read

Look Out! Microsoft Maluuba Startup Rivals WaveNet, DeepText 

William McKinneyShare
Rankin aint easy. | Gajus | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 9 min read

Everything you Need to Know About SEO Ranking in 2018               

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 2 min read

Amazon's Search Advertising Will Grow While Others Shrink       

Edgy UniverseShare
Patpitchaya | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 14 min read

10 Tips on how to Make Your Content Stand Out Online                 

Edgy UniverseShare
Rvlsoft | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

5 Tips for Boosting Audience Engagement with Facebook               

Zayan GuedimShare
Happy Pi Day! | Mark Rademaker | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Google Employee Discovers New Pi Digits in Honor of Pi Day     

Juliet ChildersShare
Framesira / Shutterstock.com
Technology 7 min read

Everything Google Pixel 2: Where to Watch Event, Details, and Liv...

Edgy UniverseShare
LITUSPRO / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Google Explains Why Infinite Scroll Causes SEO Problems           

Edgy UniverseShare
Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Bing Launches a new Twitter Handle for Sharing Updates             

Edgy UniverseShare
CSTRSK | Pixabay.com
Technology 5 min read

Finally, a New Voice for Google Assistant Thanks to WaveNet   

Rechelle AnnShare
Evan Lorne / Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Everything you Need to Know About Chrome 70                                   

Juliet ChildersShare
Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Spend Less Money on Traditional Adverts and More Time on Social…...

Chris ParbeyShare
Meet Q, the genderless AI assistant that wants to challenge our ideas of gender in tech. ¦ VectorKnight / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Meet the Genderless AI Challenging Sexism in Tech                       

Juliet ChildersShare
rvlsoft / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Now Uses BERT Models to Organize Top Stories in Search

Edgy UniverseShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Marketing 3 min read

Google's Privacy Sandbox Will Limit Advertisers' Access to User D...

Rechelle AnnShare
Jeramey Lende / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Rolls Out New Featured Snippet Update                                 

Edgy UniverseShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.