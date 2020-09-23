search
Marketing 2 min read

Google Publishes the WordPress Plugin for Web Stories

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Sep 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
Sep 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm GMT
Marketing 2 min read
dennizn / Shutterstock.com

dennizn / Shutterstock.com

Google has released the Web Stories WordPress plugin, enabling site owners to create content in Web Stories format and attract more visitors.

In July, Google announced that it was testing Web Stories, a new form of Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP), to attract visitors.

It’s a way to use existing material to create short-form content that readers can quickly consume. At the time, Google described the format as visual storytelling that immerses readers in a full-screen experience.

Although the regular Google Search displays content that’s in the Web Story format, it can also appear on other Google properties. These include Google App, Discover, and Images.

Before now, publishers looking to create Web Stories have to download a beta version of the WordPress plugin at GitHub. But that’s no longer the case.

Now, the Web Stories plugin is out of beta and available at the WordPress Plugin Repository. So, publishers can quickly create content in this format and attract more visitors.

In a blog post announcement, Web Story Tooling Product Manager at Google, Omar Fernandez wrote:

“We introduced the beta version of the plugin earlier this year, and after incorporating your feedback and adding features, it’s now available for everyone within the WordPress plugin directory.”

There’s more!

How the new WordPress Plugin Simplifies Web Stories Format

Formatting content for Web Stories may seem a bit fussy for some publishers.

For example, the video must be in a vertical orientation rather than horizontal. Also, each Web Stories page shouldn’t be longer than 200 characters, and the font size should not be lesser than 24 pixels.

Indeed, it can be a bit overwhelming at first. That’s why Google introduced the Web Stories WordPress plugin to simplify the process without reading a manual.

The plugin comes with a drag and drop interface to get started within seconds. It also features tons of templates to help publishers create their Web Stories quickly.

Google partnered with photo sites to make stock images and videos available to plugin users for free.

Fernandez noted:

“And since we’d like you to start with rich, high-quality media when designing a story, we’ve collaborated with Unsplash to make their extensive high-quality photo library just a click away…”

You can download the Web Stories WordPress plugin at the WordPress plugin repository. Another option is to install it through your WordPress admin dashboard.

Read More: Study: AMP Pages can Help Boost Rankings and Revenue

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

BBC Joins Tech Companies in the Fight Against Fake News           

Rechelle AnnShare
Now that we're sending our DNA everywhere, it's time we think about protecting that data. | Victor Moussa | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Why Your Cyberbiosecurity Needs Some Updating                               

Juliet ChildersShare
Zapp2Photo / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

How Google's new API Recognizes Objects in Videos                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Lyrics Site Genius Accuses Google of Content Stealing               

Rechelle AnnShare
igorstevanovic / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

COVID-19 Concerns: How to Handle Event Cancellations                 

Sumbo BelloShare
M-SUR / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Spam Reports are not for Manual Actions, Says Google                 

Sumbo BelloShare
BoxerX / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google may be Testing Visual Imagery on Search Results Page   

Edgy UniverseShare
Mozilla has just announced that future versions of its Firefox browser will block all ad tracking by default. | Image by Geralt | Pixabay.com
Technology 3 min read

Mozilla Firefox to Block ad Trackers in new Settings                 

Juliet ChildersShare
Messy, but impossible to steal remotely. | Pollapats | Shutterstock.com
Technology 6 min read

Internet Cybersecurity Is Dead: Go Offline and Analog in 2017

William McKinneyShare
dennizn / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Google Announces its October 15th Hardware Event                         

Sumbo BelloShare
Vladimka production / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Updates Shopping Search Results to Boost Local Stores 

Sumbo BelloShare
PixieMe / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Ads to end Accelerated Budget Delivery by October 14th

Rechelle AnnShare
Climeworks CO2 capturing plant | Climeworks | Dezeen.com
Technology 7 min read

How These 5 Countries are Cutting Costs by Upping Renewable Energ...

William McKinneyShare
BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Google Rolls out new Features for Local Businesses                     

Sumbo BelloShare
bob boz / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Google and Apple to Launch COVID-19 Contact Tracing Technology

Rechelle AnnShare
All raise is one of the many startups aiming at making a difference in the world of business. | Image via allraise.org
Culture 3 min read

All Raise VC Group Wants to Improve Startup Diversity               

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.