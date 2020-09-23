Google Publishes the WordPress Plugin for Web Stories

Google has released the Web Stories WordPress plugin, enabling site owners to create content in Web Stories format and attract more visitors.

In July, Google announced that it was testing Web Stories, a new form of Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP), to attract visitors.

It’s a way to use existing material to create short-form content that readers can quickly consume. At the time, Google described the format as visual storytelling that immerses readers in a full-screen experience.

Although the regular Google Search displays content that’s in the Web Story format, it can also appear on other Google properties. These include Google App, Discover, and Images.

Before now, publishers looking to create Web Stories have to download a beta version of the WordPress plugin at GitHub. But that’s no longer the case.

Now, the Web Stories plugin is out of beta and available at the WordPress Plugin Repository. So, publishers can quickly create content in this format and attract more visitors.

In a blog post announcement, Web Story Tooling Product Manager at Google, Omar Fernandez wrote:

“We introduced the beta version of the plugin earlier this year, and after incorporating your feedback and adding features, it’s now available for everyone within the WordPress plugin directory.”

There’s more!

How the new WordPress Plugin Simplifies Web Stories Format

Formatting content for Web Stories may seem a bit fussy for some publishers.

For example, the video must be in a vertical orientation rather than horizontal. Also, each Web Stories page shouldn’t be longer than 200 characters, and the font size should not be lesser than 24 pixels.

Indeed, it can be a bit overwhelming at first. That’s why Google introduced the Web Stories WordPress plugin to simplify the process without reading a manual.

The plugin comes with a drag and drop interface to get started within seconds. It also features tons of templates to help publishers create their Web Stories quickly.

Google partnered with photo sites to make stock images and videos available to plugin users for free.

Fernandez noted:

“And since we’d like you to start with rich, high-quality media when designing a story, we’ve collaborated with Unsplash to make their extensive high-quality photo library just a click away…”

You can download the Web Stories WordPress plugin at the WordPress plugin repository. Another option is to install it through your WordPress admin dashboard.