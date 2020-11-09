How to Come up With Writing Topics for Your Website

Main Writing Topics Takeaways:

Producing writing topics for your website can be challenging, even for professional writers. It’s common to stare at a blank page for hours, waiting for that ever-elusive inspiration that never arrives.

Writing ideas don’t float around, hoping to be plucked by wordsmiths. Instead, it would help if you work actively to find good writing topics for your website. In this article, we’ll explore how to find the best writing topics for your website.

What are Writing Topics?

Writing topics are the central organizing principle for your article or story. They are the subject of the narrative, providing the avenue for you to explore other related topics in an article. By identifying the topic, writers can do a better job of presenting appropriate information and holding their reader’s attention. For example, the writing topic “Coding games for beginners” narrows the subject down to a specific audience.

Writing topics aren’t for content writers alone. Sometimes, fiction writers use writing prompts to kick-start their creativity.

A writing prompt refers to a topic around which the writer can build his or her ideas. Whether it’s a single word, a short phrase, or a complete sentence, you’ll have something to focus on as you write.

As you may have guessed, coming up with writing topics or prompts can be time-consuming. Fortunately, INK, an AI-powered writing editor, offers a Relevant Topics feature. This feature enables users to find other topics that they could cover to make their content more comprehensive and relevant to their target audience.

Why are Writing Topics Important?

Writing topics play a significant role in your content creation process. It does not matter whether you are writing a novel or working on a post for your website. Without a solid topic to cover, you could easily get lost in a sea of ideas. This in turn could make your content incomprehensible for your readers. A good writing topic will help you focus on ideas and information that matter to your audience. Aside from giving your content direction, writing topics are also important for the following reasons:

it gets your creative juices flowing

generates more ideas

gets you in the habit of writing

challenges your writing skills

Now, let us dig deeper.

1. Writing Topics Get the Creative Juices Flowing

Getting the creative juice flowing could be a bit of a challenge when you’re suffering from a case of writer’s block. At this point, it would take more than will power to get the juice flowing again.

You must follow a process to address the creative block, which begins with finding a good writing topic.

Focusing on a single topic for a while provides the push necessary to explore other related ideas. Moreover, it could distract you from thinking so hard about possible inhibitions.

It doesn’t matter whether you produce a disjointed note or a polished article. The point is to start writing.

2. Use Writing Topics to Generate More Ideas

The related questions in your writing may end up being worthwhile material in their right. These questions could provide ideas from which completely new writing pieces can grow.

While you may have limited creative juice at first, you’re likely to come up with more materials once you start.

3. It Gets you in the Habit of Writing

Using writing topics regularly can help get you in the habit of writing.

Think of these writing prompts as a sort of exercise regimen to help build your “writing muscle memory.” With time, it becomes easier to cover an extensive range of topics without worrying about writer’s block.

4. It Challenges Your Writing Skills

Writing prompts challenges your writing skills. It creates a way for you to step out of your comfort zone and explore new topics. That way, you’ll have a better understanding of your strength and weakness as a writer.

For example, you could discover that you enjoy writing content in the marketing niche than tech. Similarly, a writing topic could help identify ways to exercise your creativity.

Now that the significance of a good writing topic is no longer in doubt, there’s just one last question.

How to Find the Best Writing Topics for the Web

1. Ask Your Readers

One terrific way to identify a good writing topic is to ask your readers what they want to see on your website.

No, we’re not talking about asking an open-ended question. Instead, compile a list of keywords, then ask your readers to rank those options based on their interests.

You could forward such a message to your mailing list. Alternatively, consider creating a survey using a tool such as Survey Monkey. If you have a large following on social media, Twitter polls could be a better option.

2. Use Google to Find Related Topics

Do you have a topic in mind but uncertain about which angle to take? That’s where Google-related questions come in.

First, open an incognito window — to prevent your browsing history from influencing the search. Then, type the keywords that are related to your topic in the search engine‘s query box.

Some popular search terms should pop up, thanks to Google’s autocomplete feature. Another option is to consult the “People Also Ask” section of the search engine results page.

Tip: You can improve the results using article title phrases such as “How to” and “What to.”

3. Write About the Most Popular Topics

One quick way to find the best writing topics on the web is to consider the trending stories. In other words, check the posts that get the most shares on the internet.

Online tools such as BuzzSumo could provide insights into popular topics on social media. Furthermore, you’ll know where the shares come from — Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Pinterest.

Upon typing your keywords into the box, BuzzSumo delivers the top articles for the keyword. These include the engagement level on Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, and Pinterest.

Alternatively, you can use Google Trends to analyze the popularity of top search queries in Google Search across multiple regions and languages. Its graphs can help you better understand and compare the search volumes of different topics over time.

4. Refine Your Writing Topics Using Automation

Besides BuzzSumo, several other automated tools can suggest writing topics for your website. But as mentioned, INK is, by far, the most impressive tool for generating ideas.

It begins by inputting the keyword and analyzing the topics. After that, INK will provide a collection of topics that’ll improve your article’s topical relevance.

That way, you can offer detailed information to your readers. More importantly, it increases your article’s chance of ranking on the search engine.

Click this link to know how INK grew their blog traffic by 1700% in just one month!

5. Write an old Topic from a Unique Perspective.

Finally, you could write an old topic from a unique perspective.

The highest-ranking posts on your website indicate that you have a topic that attracts readers’ interest. So, it makes sense to explore the subject further, but from a different angle. Consider providing additional information about the topic.

Wrapping Up

Your creative well can run dry sometimes, and that’s all right. In such a case, you could use writing prompts from various sources to get started.

However, this technique is only useful for creative writing. For web content ideas, you’ll have to consider numerous ways to find writing topics. Besides the suggestions above, other ways to find good topics include:

Watching YouTube videos

Mirroring your competitor’s strategy

Signing up for newsletters

Reading blog comments

Many resources are at your disposal. It would be best if you learned to take advantage of them.