You Can't Create Content That's Optimized for Google Discover

The recently updated Google Discover document has confirmed that you can't optimize content for Discover in the same way that you can for search results.

Google compared Discover and Search in a recently updated document on its support page.

Google Discover is not the same as Google Search. With Search, a user enters a query into the search engine to find useful information. Discover, on the other hand, surfaces content based on a user’s interest.

Google’s automated system selects what it believes to be a good match with specific users’ interests. So, content on Discover continually changes as user interest evolves or based on newly published content.

For this reason, traffic from Discover is less dependable or predictable compared to Search. Google recommends that publishers only use Discover as a supplement to Search traffic.

The document reads:

“This means that you might create and optimize content to fulfill specific search needs for search engine traffic, but there is no way to create content that explicitly targets Discover’s interest matching.”

In other words, it’s impossible to optimize your content for the personalized live feed.

The document then went on to explain how content appears in Discover.

How to Get Your Content to Appear on Google Discover

According to Google, you don’t need any structured data or special data to get content to appear on Discover. Google automatically indexes contents that are eligible to appear in Discover.

Be that as it may, being eligible to appear on the personalized content feed is no guarantee that your content will appear, says Google. You still have to meet Discover’s content policies and follow some suggestions to increase your chance of success.

An essential part is to create content that’s both useful and engaging. Other recommendations from Google include:

Using compelling, high-quality images

Having relevant content with unique insight

Providing clear bylines to build transparency

Avoiding exaggerated content in title snippet and images

Using page titles that capture the article’s essence

Avoiding manipulation tactics to generate morbid curiosity or outrage

According to Google, content on the feed come from sites with several individual pages that demonstrate E-A-T. It means Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness.

In conclusion, Google said that publishers could monitor their content’s performance using the Performance Report for Discover.

