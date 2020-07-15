search
Marketing 2 min read

You Can't Create Content That's Optimized for Google Discover

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Jul 15, 2020 at 6:50 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Profile Image
Edgy Universe
Jul 15, 2020 at 6:50 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
HappyChildren / Shutterstock.com

HappyChildren / Shutterstock.com

The recently updated Google Discover document has confirmed that you can't optimize content for Discover in the same way that you can for search results.

Google compared Discover and Search in a recently updated document on its support page.

Google Discover is not the same as Google Search. With Search, a user enters a query into the search engine to find useful information. Discover, on the other hand, surfaces content based on a user’s interest.

Google’s automated system selects what it believes to be a good match with specific users’ interests. So, content on Discover continually changes as user interest evolves or based on newly published content.

For this reason, traffic from Discover is less dependable or predictable compared to Search. Google recommends that publishers only use Discover as a supplement to Search traffic.

The document reads:

“This means that you might create and optimize content to fulfill specific search needs for search engine traffic, but there is no way to create content that explicitly targets Discover’s interest matching.”

In other words, it’s impossible to optimize your content for the personalized live feed.

The document then went on to explain how content appears in Discover.

How to Get Your Content to Appear on Google Discover

According to Google, you don’t need any structured data or special data to get content to appear on Discover. Google automatically indexes contents that are eligible to appear in Discover.

Be that as it may, being eligible to appear on the personalized content feed is no guarantee that your content will appear, says Google. You still have to meet Discover’s content policies and follow some suggestions to increase your chance of success.

An essential part is to create content that’s both useful and engaging. Other recommendations from Google include:

  • Using compelling, high-quality images
  • Having relevant content with unique insight
  • Providing clear bylines to build transparency
  • Avoiding exaggerated content in title snippet and images
  • Using page titles that capture the article’s essence
  • Avoiding manipulation tactics to generate morbid curiosity or outrage

According to Google, content on the feed come from sites with several individual pages that demonstrate E-A-T. It means Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness.

In conclusion, Google said that publishers could monitor their content’s performance using the Performance Report for Discover.

Read More: Google Updates Ads Policies to ban Stalkerware Technology

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

Bloomicon / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

How Does Google Index Pages with Infinite Scrolling                   

Sumbo BelloShare
PixieMe / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Search Console to Show 90 Days of Discovery and Search…...

Rechelle AnnShare
Jeramey Lende / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Mueller Explains Why Google Rewrites Meta Descriptions             

Edgy UniverseShare
Jacob Lund | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 9 min read

Google SEO Strategy: How to use Video Content to Improve Page…...

Edgy UniverseShare
Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Lyrics Site Genius Accuses Google of Content Stealing               

Rechelle AnnShare
Hunter82 / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Officially Moves the Rich Results Test out of Beta       

Sumbo BelloShare
Creative Market | Pexels.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google's August Broad Core Algorithm Update has Been Completed

Rechelle AnnShare
K A E S A N G / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Google Search to Show Closed Businesses Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Rechelle AnnShare
SergioVas / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Massive Amount of Disinformation on Bing Search Results Revealed

Edgy UniverseShare
duangphorn wiriya / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Google Adds New Removals Report To Search Console                       

Edgy UniverseShare
Olivier Le Moal / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Meta Descriptions Have the Highest Impact On Click Through Rate

Sumbo BelloShare
CC7 / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 7 min read

Edgy Explains: The Google Algorithm and How it Works                 

Edgy UniverseShare
Kavaleuskaya Aksana / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 8 min read

Top SEO Trends to Watch out for in 2020                                           

Rechelle AnnShare
Bisphere EcoSearch Homepage
Science 2 min read

EcoInternet Launches Coronavirus Newsfeed and Search Engine   

Sumbo BelloShare
slyellow / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

New Chrome Update Raises Fresh Privacy Concern                             

Sumbo BelloShare
Tashatuvango | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

6 Keyword Research Tools to Help You Strike Gold                         

Chris ParbeyShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.