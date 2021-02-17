search
Marketing 2 min read

YouTube Analytics Introduces new Data for Creators

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Feb 17, 2021 at 7:05 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Profile Image
Edgy Universe
Feb 17, 2021 at 7:05 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
NordWood Themes / Unsplash.com

NordWood Themes / Unsplash.com

Video creators on YouTube can now access new data on Analytics to see the other channels that their audience is watching.

Creators on YouTube have always had access to data that shows what their audience watched within the past few weeks. While the information is useful, there’s just one problem — the short period.

Besides watching videos of interest, viewers tend to watch tons of other random content on the streaming platform. These include trending videos, old videos, as well as videos from defunct channels.

As a result, a few weeks might be too short a period to understand an audience’s interest.

Now, YouTube has introduced a new card that shows channels that their audience watched consistently for 28 days. That way, creators can get a better representative of what their audience wants to see.

You’ll find the new card in the analytics section of YouTube Studio on the desktop. But how can you leverage the data on other channels your audience has watched?

What Creators can do With the new Data in YouTube Analytics

Using the new data, creators can now draft a report that shows how the audience’s interest evolves.

One way to do this is to develop a way to log in the data consistently for several months. That way, you can analyze it to identify patterns in viewing behavior. These include:

  • The channels’ names
  • Type of content
  • Video style or format

Lead news writer at Search Engine Land, Matt Southern, advises against thinking of the other channels as competitors. Instead, you could treat them as potential collaboration partners.

Southern wrote:

“It’s important not to think about the other channels as competitors. If an audience is consistently watching multiple channels about the same subject, there’s an opportunity for everyone to benefit through collaboration.”

So, consider reaching out to other channels that your audience also watches. The collaboration may be all you need to reach more viewers on the video streaming platform.

Read More: Google Plans to Turn YouTube into a Shopping Destination

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 2 min read

New Video Report Tools for Google Search Console Released       

Edgy UniverseShare
ayushprince1996 / Pixabay.com
Marketing 3 min read

Google Explains How to Avoid Intrusive Interstitial Penalties

Edgy UniverseShare
Anikei / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

New Report Shows How Mobile Video Monetization Evolved in 2019

Edgy UniverseShare
Thais Ceneviva / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

YouTube To End Targeted Ads For Videos That Appeal To Kids     

Sumbo BelloShare
Lenscap Photography / Shutterstock.com
Culture 6 min read

Chance the Rapper and Drake Play Fortnite and You Should, Too

Juliet ChildersShare
Ink Drop | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Social Media Giants Just Created the Global Internet Forum to Cou...

Chris ParbeyShare
Logoboom | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

The Biggest Rollout of E3 2017 No One is Talking About             

StephanieShare
This Is Me / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 5 min read

How Webinar Marketing can Boost Your Business                               

Edgy UniverseShare
Vladimka production / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Makes "Buy on Google" Commission-Free for Retailers     

Edgy UniverseShare
Watch Tab's TV Show Screen | Facebook
Marketing 6 min read

Watch: Facebook's New TV Service for Original Shows                   

Rechelle AnnShare
Gneppphoto | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 8 min read

10 Ways to Create Videos for Your 2018 Social Campaigns           

Edgy UniverseShare
Jane0606 / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google may Release a December Search Algorithm Update               

Edgy UniverseShare
Merakist / Unsplash.com
Marketing 2 min read

More than Half of US Adults Don't Trust News on Social…

Edgy UniverseShare
Presumably, a young social media manager improving her repertoire with some online research at Edgy Labs | Cuncon | Pixabay.com
Marketing 7 min read

5 Unusual Strategies Your Social Media Manager Should Test in 201...

Juliet ChildersShare
Immersion Imagery | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Why Data Privacy Matters Even More in an IoT World                     

Juliet ChildersShare
ArthurStock / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Instagram's Engagement Rate Already Surpassed That of Twitter

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.