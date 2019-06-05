7 Effective Ways to Improve Your Website's Online Presence

According to Internet Live Stats, an online tool that monitors the total number of websites to date, there are currently 1.69 billion active websites on the world wide web.

Yes, the online digital world is far bigger than what you expect. Given that figure, any site has to have a strong online presence to stand out from the rest.

A few years ago, having a website was more than enough to be discovered online. However, things changed when entrepreneurs found the significance of online presence when it comes to attracting customers and increasing their sales revenue.

Since then, SEO and online marketing strategies have played crucial roles in augmenting a site’s online visibility and search ranking.

Out of the 1.69 billion websites on the Internet today, only a few dominate the digital realm. Last year, more than 50 percent of web traffic reportedly came from just a few hundred websites or a mere 0.1 percent of the over 1.8 billion total active websites at that time.

How would you survive in such a highly congested and competitive environment?

Don’t worry. Whether you’re planning to start a new website or want to improve your online presence, Edgy Labs is here for you.

In this article, we will be sharing seven effective ways to help you boost your site’s presence on the Internet.

1. Content Creation

Content is king.

Take a moment to absorb that statement.

Every single piece of content on the Internet today – whether it’s a video, travel article, science journal, podcast, or a funny meme – contributes significantly to the online presence of the pages who published them.

Content creation is your first step to introducing your brand to the online world. Producing high-quality content should always be your primary goal, and that means your content must be:

Relevant

Informative

Entertaining

Add value to your audience

Reflect your brand

Keep in mind that Google always favors high-quality content, which increases a site’s chances of being on top of searches more often. Appearing on top of the search engine results page (SERP) will significantly improve your online presence, which may lead to brand growth, an increase in web traffic, and more sales.

2. Personalize Your Content

Aside from producing informative and valuable content, it will also help improve your online presence if you personalize your copies and posts. To do this, you need to ask yourself one crucial question: how well do you really know your audience?

Content that echoes the interest of your potential customer or target audience can define your strategy’s success or failure. Below are some of the things that you should consider when personalizing your content.

Answer the question of your target audience. Satisfy the curiosity and need for knowledge of your target audience. Offer new insights and knowledge. Help your target audience solve problems. Your content should be able to identify new and better ways of solving or doing things, Persuade your target audience to take action.

Keeping in mind the above tips while creating your content will ensure that you produce a piece that is tailored to meet the needs of your target customers.

3. Invest in Blogging

Blogging is still considered to be one of the most effective ways to enhance a website or a brand’s online presence. However, there’s more to blogging than just creating posts.

You need to invest in it.

About 52 percent of respondents on a 2017 content marketing survey confirmed that blogging remains to be their most critical marketing strategy. In fact, blogging was on top of email newsletters and social media content, which both got 40 percent approval from the survey respondents.

Benchmark data released by Hubspot also shows that companies who produced more blog posts per month saw a significant increase in their site traffic. According to the data, companies who published over 16 posts a month received nearly 3.5 times more traffic than those companies who published between 0 to 4 a month only.

Blogging is always among the best options if you’re looking for a channel to showcase your high-quality content.

4. Email Marketing

Today, it’s not enough to produce high-quality content. You also need a marketing strategy that will make it easier for you to reach your audience. This is where email marketing comes into play.

The advent of mobile technology has helped email find its way to the lives of millions of people worldwide. It led to the evolution of how people receive and consume emails daily. In fact, statistics show that out of the over two billion email users today, about 91 percent check their emails regularly.

Taking advantage of the benefits that email marketing offers will improve your online presence. Years of development has made email a versatile and flexible tool that you can integrate with your existing marketing campaigns.

As a marketer, you can easily personalize the content of your email to match your brand image or campaign theme. Aside from that, email marketing is more affordable than other marketing strategies, making it an ideal advertisement tool for new businesses.

Learn to capitalize on email’s popularity because this “old tool” will remain around for years to come.

5. Mobile Friendliness

Again, the arrival of mobile technology has drastically changed the way people access the Internet today. Not only that, but it also gave birth to marketing trends that changed the landscape of the online marketing industry.

According to the 2019 Global Digital report released by We are Social and Hootsuite, there are now over 4.3 billion active Internet users around the world. Out of that figure, 3.99 billion active users access the Internet through their mobile devices. That’s 52 percent of our world’s current total population (7.68 billion).

That said, it is highly advisable that you make your website mobile-friendly to ensure that these billions of hand-held device users can quickly discover you. Keep in mind that people nowadays are always after an excellent user experience, and you can offer this by making your website mobile-friendly.

Aside from that, mobile-friendliness and responsive web design have been considered by Google as valuable ranking factors today. We don’t need to repeat it, but getting on the search engine giant’s good side will always help you become more visible to everyone on the Internet.

6. Get Into Social Media

If there’s one tool that you should never forget when planning your strategies to boost your online presence, it’s social media. Who doesn’t have at least one social media account today?

Social media is one of the reasons why people spend countless hours in front of their computers or mobile devices. All sorts of content are being posted on different social networking sites daily, and it has made an enormous impact, not just on the lives of people, but on the growth of websites and businesses as well.

Facebook alone now has more than 2 billion monthly active users, and the number continues to rise. Just imagine how you can use this kind of platform to reach your target audience. In fact, renowned influencers and big company names from different parts of the globe utilize the power of social media to grow their network and increase their brand awareness.

Why let the opportunity pass, right?

However, it is vital that you know what sort of social media platform suits your need. You have to know where your target audiences are lurking. Otherwise, you could end up attracting the wrong people, and this won’t help with your efforts to increase your online visibility.

7. Get Listed on Web Directories

Last but not least, never underestimate the power of web directories. These directory sites help owners and businesses get more traffic and reach target audiences conveniently. This reason alone makes the role of directories highly significant in today’s digital marketing space.

If you want to take advantage of web directories to boost your online presence, make sure that you look for the ones that will provide real value to you. These web directories not only market themselves to marketers or site owners like you, but they also sell themselves to users.

You should also associate yourself with directories that have high editorial standards. If you want to be famous for the right reason, stay away from web directories that approve spammy or scammy websites. High-quality and credible directories take the time to review the content of websites before accepting their submissions to ensure that the “bad apples” will be filtered out.

Some of the best directories where you can submit your website for listing are Google My Business, Yelp, Yellow Pages, Aviva Directory, and Bing Places.

Final Thoughts

Building a strong online presence is no easy feat. However, given the current state of the ranking competition, it’s highly advisable that you don’t settle for just one marketing strategy. Following the tips we provided in this article and exerting a bit more effort in marketing your brand will definitely give you an edge over other websites out there.

