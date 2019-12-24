7 Extra Ways to Promote Your Content and Improve Site Traffic

When you promote your content, it’s easy to get stuck in the same old routine. You’ve probably read about and tried the typical ways to drive traffic like paid ads, social sharing, influencer marketing, etc.

I’m not saying that these methods of promoting new content never get the results we want. However, sometimes, they seem a bit stale, and your content may need an extra boost.

Do you want to inject some life into your content?

This article outlines seven extra unorthodox ways to drive more traffic to your website and new posts. Read on if you dare think outside the box.

7 Extra Ways to Promote Your Content

1. Answer Questions on Quora

Answering questions on Quora is a wonderful way to get your name out there and, eventually, promote your content.

If you write high-quality answers to relevant industry-specific questions, chances are people will be interested in knowing more about you.

Don’t put external links in Quora answers. Instead, when interested users check out your profile, they will see a link to your website–and this is the best place to put it.

If they enjoyed what you wrote on Quora, they will probably enjoy the rest of your content and want to read more.

For example, in the image below, you can see that marketing expert Alexander De Ridder’s answers have been viewed over four thousand times this month! That’s a lot of extra eyes that may not have ended up knowing his name otherwise.

As well as benefiting from a vast audience, answering questions on Quora lets you interact with potential customers.

It also will let you show off your expertise and help you to establish your reputation as a key player in your industry.

A couple of crucial things to remember when contributing to Quora:

Only answer questions on topics that you have experience. The Quora community is incredibly diligent and intelligent–don’t submit lazy answers or poor research.

2. Become a Guest on Podcasts

If you’re passionate about your business, chances are you like to stay up to date with everything that’s going on in your niche. I think we can all agree that podcasts are a great way to do this.

However, podcasts are also an excellent opportunity to drive traffic to your website. Reach out to some of your favorite podcasters and start to build relationships.

This could start by being vocal in the comments section and then pitching a collaboration via email. But, the best way is to work on your authority within your niche. When other experts start to reach out to you, that’s when you propose a podcast episode.

Being a guest on a podcast is a great way to make connections within your industry. You can also promote your content by sharing expert insights into the podcast.

If you’re a content marketing expert, consider checking out the Social Media Marketing Podcast from Social Media Examiner. If you can offer unique insights into this niche, your presence could likely help boost both your audience and that of the podcast.

After it goes live, you may want to invite the podcast host to guest post on your blog. It’s a win-win situation, and you both will get to build your audience and earn backlinks. Both are vital ways to promote your content.

3. Strike Promotional Partnerships

Every business wants to win over new clients. This means that most are interested in promotional partnerships. Engaging in promotional partnerships has many benefits. Above all else, it’s a unique way to promote your content.

First, you need to identify a complementary business. You don’t want to go for one that is trying to sell the same product or service like yours. You do want to share a similar target audience.

Your partner could offer a supplementary service that you don’t provide. For example, a painter may partner with a paint company. An SEO expert may partner with a web designer.

This will open you up to double the visibility and numerous advertising opportunities.

You can advertise each other on your websites and social media.

You can offer promotions together.

You can recommend each other to clients.

It could be the start of a beautiful relationship where each of you is the other marketing wingman.

4. Speak at Events & Conferences

If you get asked to attend or speak at a conference, go!

If you are asked to make a speech, you can promote your business and tell the story of your brand to your target audience.

If you are just invited as a guest, you can network with link-minded people. You never know how much traffic this could drive and how many new leads you’ll pick up.

Make public appearances your priority, if you want to promote your content.

5. Publish Teasers on LinkedIn

You’ll find all the professionals in your industry on LinkedIn. That means it’s the perfect place to connect and share your content.

You can even publish a section of a blog post on your LinkedIn profile along with a ‘read more’ link to your blog. Once they get a taste of your exceptional content, they’ll be hooked!

The platform also lets you show off your expertise to your connections. This increases your chances of other members sharing your content and engaging with it.

LinkedIn offers a wonderful opportunity to publish and promote your content. Don’t underestimate how powerful it can be.

6. Invest in Merchandise

Obviously, merchandise will be more suitable for some businesses than others. Of course, it’s always a good idea to consider.

Creating merchandise that reflects your brand, like t-shirts, pens, mugs, etc., is another way to drive traffic and promote your content.

You could even consider giving this merch to your customers or influencers as a freebie.

You’d be surprised how curious people are! Anyone who wears your merch in public becomes a walking advertisement. It opens your brand up to a broader audience who could see the merch somewhere and want to check out your website. The key here is to be creative.

7. Engage in High Traffic-Related Blogs

Most high-traffic blogs have an active comment section. This is an excellent opportunity for you to engage in debates, share your unique insights, and connect with your niche community.

Get your name out there, but avoid randomly posting links to your site at all costs.

You do not want to come across as a spammer! It’s not only unprofessional and ineffective but just plain tacky.

Instead, engage with thoughtful, genuine comments. Most blogs use a Disqus (but not all, including us), so you can usually add a link to your website on your Disqus profile.

If people enjoy interacting with you or admire your thoughtful insights, they will probably want to find out more. They can do this by checking out your Disqus profile, where they’ll find a link to your site. Just like that, you’ll cost-effectively drive traffic.

Promoting content is necessary, but doesn’t have to cost a bomb.

Always remember you are your best resource, don’t be afraid to get your name out there and establish yourself as the expert you are.

Promoting your content is the key to driving traffic. These seven less apparent ways to promote your content are sure to give you an edge.

