search
Marketing 2 min read

Algorithm Updates Reportedly Tank Search Traffic to Pirate Sites

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jan 05, 2021 at 7:16 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
Jan 05, 2021 at 7:16 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Image Credit: PhotoMIX-Company | pixabay.com

Image Credit: PhotoMIX-Company | pixabay.com

Pirate sites reportedly suffered a significant decline in search traffic in 2020.

Google changes its search algorithm between 500 to 600 times every year. Expectedly, these changes affect search traffic to various sites differently.

While some websites gain more visitors from the search engine, others suffer a significant traffic decline.

In a recent report, TorrentFreak and piracy tracking company MUSO published insight on the topic. The duo analyzed how the recent Google algorithm updates affected traffic to pirate sites.

The report from TorrentFreak reads:

“With help from the piracy tracking company MUSO, which also provides data for the EU’s piracy research, we are able to get some more insight into the pirate site traffic from search engines.”

Here’s a breakdown of the findings.

How Algorithm Updates Reduced Search Traffic to Pirate Sites

Search traffic to pirate sites hit a downward trend in January 2020. While there was a brief spike in March due to the pandemic, the traffic reportedly hit a freefall in May 2020.

According to the report, these dates are no mere coincidence. In fact, both traffic decline aligned with the major algorithm update announcements from Google.

The January 2020 core update was mildly effective at reducing search traffic to pirate sites. However, the May update seems to have done the most damage, with a 20 percent decline in traffic in the month alone.

Google hasn’t officially confirmed that its search algorithm updates targeted pirate sites. Yet, the data suggests a clear link between the algo updates and organic traffic decline.

The report from TorrentFreak reads:

“To confirm our findings, we spoke to the operator of one of the largest torrent sites, who prefers to remain anonymous. Without sharing our findings, he reported a 35% decline in Google traffic over the past year, which is in line with MUSO’s data.”

While Google rolled out another core update back in December 2020, the MUSO analysis didn’t cover that period.

Read More: Edgy Explains: The Google Algorithm and How it Works

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA 19 SEPTEMBER 2017: Prosthetic leg icon set. Para ASEAN athletes use Modern Exoskeleton Prosthetic leg mechanism at the 9th PARA ASEAN Games 2017. | Shahjehan | Shutterstock.com
Technology 9 min read

6 Ways Technology Closes the Ableism gap                                         

Juliet ChildersShare
BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Ads Extends Bid Simulator and Budget Simulator Support

Edgy UniverseShare
Vladimka production / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Tag Manager Verification Issue on Search Console Fixed             

Edgy UniverseShare
Vladimka production / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Updates Shopping Search Results to Boost Local Stores 

Sumbo BelloShare
my_ photos / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Expands Questions Hub Feature to the United States       

Edgy UniverseShare
Still shot from a Magic Leap Demo
Marketing 3 min read

The Google-Samsung-Oculus Love Triangle to be Overshadowed by Mag...

Brett ForsbergShare
John Williams RUS / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Google's AlphaZero Learns to Control Quantum Computers             

Sumbo BelloShare
You are the most affordable SEO for your business. | Vladwe | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 9 min read

The Ultimate Guide to Affordable SEO                                                 

Edgy UniverseShare
Archiwiz / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Mueller Says Don't Make Assumptions Based on Site: Search       

Edgy UniverseShare
WDnet Creation / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Rolls out new Features to Improve Keyword Recommendations

Sumbo BelloShare
Image via TensorFlow
Technology 2 min read

Google Makes Machine Learning Library Open Source                       

Rechelle AnnShare
Gorodenkoff | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Latest Cyber Security Threats: Hacking Attacks on Nuclear Facilit...

Rechelle AnnShare
Image Courtesy of Google
Technology 2 min read

Google Unveils Translatotron, a Speech-to-Speech Translation Syst...

Rechelle AnnShare
Zenzen | Shutterstock
Technology 15 min read

AI 101: Why Future AI Will be an Evolution of Us                         

Lewis McShare
sdecoret / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Tired of Google Reading Your Emails? How Helm Helps you Take…...

Juliet ChildersShare
JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Search Console Gets New Data for Recipe Structured Data           

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.