Google Rolls Out December 2020 Core Algorithm Update

Last week, Google confirmed that the December 2020 core algorithm update had started rolling out.

In the past, the search giant released a core Google algorithm update every few months. For instance, the first core update of the year rolled out in January 2020. And a second update followed on May 4, 2020.

It has been seven months since its previous update — longer than usual. But the wait is finally over.

Last week, Google released the latest core search algorithm update called the December 2020 core update.

In a tweet to announce the update, Google wrote:

“Later today, we are releasing a broad core algorithm update, as we do several times per year. It is called the December 2020 Core Update.”

Shortly after the announcement, the search giant tweeted an update that the core update was live. “As is typical with these updates, it will typically take about one to two weeks to fully roll out.” the tweet reads.

So, how did SEOs and webmasters react to the update?

Reaction to Google’s December 2020 Core Algorithm Update

Historically, webmasters and site owners assume the worst when Google rolls out a core algorithm update. And this was no different.

The immediate reaction from the SEO community suggested emotions such as anxiety and panic. What’s more, some users reported a significant decline in organic traffic.

Be that as it may, core updates provide a chance for Google to reward sites for their optimization efforts.

Sites that have worked to improve their SEO could notice a slight bump in search ranking. On the other hand, web content that hasn’t been optimized since the last update could remain unchanged or even drop in ranking.

What do you do if the December 2020 core update affected your site negatively? Well, nothing!

According to Google, a core update doesn’t target specific pages or sites. So, a negative ranking doesn’t necessarily suggest that something is wrong with your pages. As such, you can’t take specific actions to recover.

With that said, Google provided a list of questions to consider if a core update hit your site.

The search giant also pointed out that affected sites can enjoy a bit of recovery between core updates. However, the most significant change won’t arrive until Google rolls out another core algorithm update.