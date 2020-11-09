Apple has long used the phrase “one more thing” in its keynotes for significant announcements.

It began back in 1998 at the San Francisco Macworld when Apple reported its return to profitability. However, the company hasn’t used the phrase since the iPhone X announcement in 2017 — until recently.

Last week, the Cupertino-based tech giant announced its third event of the fall, called “One More Thing.” What’s more, the event is expected to stream tomorrow, November 10, 2020, at 10 AM PST.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect.

A Quick Preview of Apple’s One More Thing Event

1. Apple Silicon-powered Mac Computer

In the June Worldwide Developer’s Conference event, Apple announced the switch from Intel processors to its own ARM CPUs.

What’s more, the company promised to ship an Apple silicon-powered Mac by the end of the year. However, reports suggest that the “One More Thing” event could feature three macs.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is set to announce the following:

A 13-inch MacBook Air

New 13-inch MacBook Pro

A 16-inch MacBook Pro

The new line of laptops should be based on the A14 chip — already on the 2020 iPad Air and the iPhone 12 lineup. The event should also feature talks of Rosetta 2 for translating some existing Intel apps on Mac.

2. Release Date for macOS Big Sur

Back in June, Apple announced its latest macOS update, Big Sur.

It’s a massive overhaul to the operating system, with a translucent menu bar and iOS-style icons. Big Sur also offers features that are already on iOS 14, such as in-line conversation and pinned replies.

Since “One More Thing” is a mac event, it seems that Apple would announce a release date for the operating system update.

3. Airpods Studio or Airpods 3

Talks of an upcoming Apple over-ear studio headphone has been making rounds on the internet for over a year. So, it’s possible that we could finally see the rumored Airpod Studio this year.

According to Bloomberg, the headset has “a retro look with oval-shaped ear cups that swivel, and a headband connected by thin, metal arms.”

However, another leak suggests that Apple might announce a new pair of Airpods with a pro-like design. Unfortunately, the report also suggests that Airpods 3 may not feature Active Noise Cancellation technology.

4. AirTags

Besides the AirPods Studio, AirTags is another long-standing rumor that might make an appearance at the event.

Tech reviewers first discovered references to AirTags in Apple’s iOS 13 beta code last June. It’s a small circular disc that works via Bluetooth and ultra-wideband (U1) technology. So, users can track and find lost items using their iPhones or iPads.

Again, Apple’s One More Thing event will take place at 10 AM PST. So, we won’t have to wait long to learn what the company will be announcing.