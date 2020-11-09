search
Technology 3 min read

What to Expect from Apple's Upcoming "One More Thing" Event

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Nov 09, 2020 at 6:30 am GMT
Technology 3 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
Nov 09, 2020 at 6:30 am GMT
Technology 3 min read
Image credit: Apple.com

Image credit: Apple.com

Apple has long used the phrase “one more thing” in its keynotes for significant announcements.

It began back in 1998 at the San Francisco Macworld when Apple reported its return to profitability. However, the company hasn’t used the phrase since the iPhone X announcement in 2017 — until recently.

Last week, the Cupertino-based tech giant announced its third event of the fall, called “One More Thing.” What’s more, the event is expected to stream tomorrow, November 10, 2020, at 10 AM PST.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect.

A Quick Preview of Apple’s One More Thing Event

1. Apple Silicon-powered Mac Computer

In the June Worldwide Developer’s Conference event, Apple announced the switch from Intel processors to its own ARM CPUs.

What’s more, the company promised to ship an Apple silicon-powered Mac by the end of the year. However, reports suggest that the “One More Thing” event could feature three macs.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is set to announce the following:

  • A 13-inch MacBook Air
  • New 13-inch MacBook Pro
  • A 16-inch MacBook Pro

The new line of laptops should be based on the A14 chip — already on the 2020 iPad Air and the iPhone 12 lineup. The event should also feature talks of Rosetta 2 for translating some existing Intel apps on Mac.

2. Release Date for macOS Big Sur

Back in June, Apple announced its latest macOS update, Big Sur.

It’s a massive overhaul to the operating system, with a translucent menu bar and iOS-style icons. Big Sur also offers features that are already on iOS 14, such as in-line conversation and pinned replies.

Since “One More Thing” is a mac event, it seems that Apple would announce a release date for the operating system update.

3. Airpods Studio or Airpods 3

Talks of an upcoming Apple over-ear studio headphone has been making rounds on the internet for over a year. So, it’s possible that we could finally see the rumored Airpod Studio this year.

According to Bloomberg, the headset has “a retro look with oval-shaped ear cups that swivel, and a headband connected by thin, metal arms.”

However, another leak suggests that Apple might announce a new pair of Airpods with a pro-like design. Unfortunately, the report also suggests that Airpods 3 may not feature Active Noise Cancellation technology.

4. AirTags

Besides the AirPods Studio, AirTags is another long-standing rumor that might make an appearance at the event.

Tech reviewers first discovered references to AirTags in Apple’s iOS 13 beta code last June. It’s a small circular disc that works via Bluetooth and ultra-wideband (U1) technology. So, users can track and find lost items using their iPhones or iPads.

Again, Apple’s One More Thing event will take place at 10 AM PST. So, we won’t have to wait long to learn what the company will be announcing.

Read More: Apple’s iOS 14 Could Disrupt In-App Advertising

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

r.classen | Shutterstock.com
Culture 2 min read

Apple Restores Facebook's Enterprise Certificate                         

Rechelle AnnShare
Akonia's record-breaking state-of-the-art holographic storage. | Akonia
Technology 2 min read

Apple Acquires Augmented Reality Display Maker Akonia               

Rechelle AnnShare
Corepics VOF } Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

MIT AI Deepens Knowledge of Human Facial Recognition                 

William McKinneyShare
Gerd Altmann / Pixabay.com
Technology 2 min read

Facebook Joins War Against Apple's App Store Commission           

Sumbo BelloShare
Leszek Kobusinski | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Latest Features of iPhone 7S/7S Plus and iPhone 8 Exposed!     

Rechelle AnnShare
Vertu
Technology 3 min read

Luxury Phone Maker Vertu Collapses, Now Liquidating its Assests

Rechelle AnnShare
Maridav / Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Techwear & Adaptive Clothing: the Future of Clothes         

Juliet ChildersShare
mediamodifier | Pixabay.com
Technology 3 min read

Smartglasses and Truly Wireless Headbuds are Making 3D Virtual Re...

StephanieShare
John Arehart | Shutterstock.com
Technology 8 min read

Turn Back Time With These 5 new Technologies                                 

Juliet ChildersShare
Vantage_DS / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Google to Roll out New Google Assistant Features This 2020     

Edgy UniverseShare
Elnur | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Body Temperature Regulating Wristband Could end 'Women's Winter'

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 2 min read

iOS 13 Beta Version Gives Hint of the Apple 11 Event…       

Sumbo BelloShare
Apps like the are mostly in the concept phase right now. When will the AR medium really take flight? | Zapp2Photo | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

In-App Shopping: The True Purpose of Augmented Reality Technology

Juliet ChildersShare
bob boz / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Google and Apple to Launch COVID-19 Contact Tracing Technology

Rechelle AnnShare
HammerandTusk | Pixabay.com
Technology 5 min read

Amazon Offers Disruptive New VR and Media Services                     

Juliet ChildersShare
Image via Box.com
Technology 2 min read

Misconfigured Box Accounts Cause Data Leaks for Apple & Othe...

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.