Three hundred twenty-six million people use Twitter every month. With this massive number, it only makes sense to market your brand on this platform.

In 2017, brands tweeted at an average of 122 times a month. That’s an average of six tweets per workday. About 40 percent of users then make purchases after seeing these tweets.

There’s just one thing; when is the best time to post to maximize engagement.

According to Sprout Social:

“Twitter heats up a bit earlier in the morning, probably as audiences are starting to go about their day and take a moment to catch up on and digest the biggest news and updates from their areas of interest.”

The analysis revealed that the peak engagement time extends into the lunch hour. It then reduces through the late afternoon to evening, before finally dropping as night approaches.

Like other social media platforms, Tuesdays and Wednesdays are still the top days to post on Twitter. However, the maximum engagement days vary with each sector.

Let’s break it down, shall we?

The Best Time For Brands to Post on Twitter

Here are the best times for brands to post on Twitter.

Consumer Goods

The best time for consumer goods brands to tweet their content is on Sunday, at 11 a.m. Aside from this period, other peak engagement brands include Wednesday at 1 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m.

The safest times to post on this social media platform are Monday through Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m. as well as Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To avoid low engagement, Sprout Social suggests that consumer goods brands should avoid tweeting on Friday and every other day from 10 p.m to 6 a.m.

Healthcare

Aside from 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Wednesday, other high engagement opportunities for Healthcare brands. These include:

Monday at 2 p.m.

Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday at 8 a.m.

Wednesday morning

With that said, the safe period for this sector is Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday should be avoided.

Media

Media brands that tweet on Thursday at 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. can enjoy the high engagement. Other high engagement periods for this sector include Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m and 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. respectively.

While the safest times are Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday offers the least engagement.

Education

For schools, the period with the highest engagement is Saturday at 5 p.m., including 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. On the other hand, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon are the safest times, with average engagement.

Nonprofit

Although the best time for nonprofits to post is on Wednesday at 7 a.m, other periods offer high engagement. These include Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The safe days are Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m, while the least engagements occur every day from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., including Saturday and Sunday.

Tech

Tech brands that are looking to generate high engagement should tweet on Tuesday at 9 a.m. Other high engagement days include Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m are the safest times for tech companies to post on Twitter. Conversely, they should avoid tweeting on Saturday and Sunday and from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. on every other day.

