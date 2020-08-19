Bing Launches a new Twitter Handle for Sharing Updates

Microsoft's engineering team at Bing has launched a new Twitter handle, @MSBing_Dev, for sharing updates and answering site owners' question.

A few years ago, Google created the @searchliaison Twitter handle as a direct communication line between the tech giant and site owners.

Since then, the account has been a source of breaking news for algorithm updates and new features on Search. Google also used the handle to provide information about known bugs in its search results.

Now, Bing is launching a new Twitter handle that may serve a similar purpose. The account’s goal is to create a channel where users can ask questions, learn, and interact with the Bing team.

In a blog post announcement, Bing wrote:

“Now you can get official news and updates from our recently launched @MSBing_Dev Twitter handle. This account is our way to share more of the technology we build and talk all things, Bing, directly from our engineers to the people who use it.”

Bing noted that users following the account would be the first to know about the latest developments on its search engine. Also, the account will feature video demos to learn tips and tricks.

The twitter handle also provides a medium for users to suggest what they would like to see on Bing.

What Bing’s New Twitter Handle Has Posted So Far

Since the Twitter account is still at its infancy, it has only published five tweets so far.

The first tweet is about how Bing’s interactive COVID-19 tracker makes complex data accessible and actionable. It’s a feature that the Bing engineering team launched several months ago.

Meanwhile, the second tweet focuses on lesser-known useful tips on Bing. Other tweets include the announcement of the new account, retweet of another Microsoft team member, and news about an Xbox partnership.

Bing’s announcement of the @MSBing_Dev handle is timely, considering the Twitter hasn’t verified the account. Besides, it only has a few hundred followers right now.