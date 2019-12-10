Boosting Your Content Marketing Tactics with Artificial Intelligence

In this digital age, improving your content marketing tactics with AI is a no-brainer. Regardless of what story your brand is trying to tell, a machine can always improve how you say it.

The idea of content marketing is to increase your brand presence among customers by providing relevant content. But, it’s not as easy as it sounds – not even close.

The rules are changing with the ever-evolving Google algorithm. Not only should blog posts be lengthy, but readability and feedback are now essentials too.

Content marketers often have to spend hours on other mundane tasks. These include planning blog post topics, searching for keywords, and testing landing pages.

So, it’s not surprising that the most diligent marketers would have a hard time keeping up. That’s where artificial intelligence comes in.

With AI, you get all the advantages of using automation in content marketing, such as increased efficiency, productivity, and save time. But there’s more.

Artificial intelligence provides an in-depth insight into data; it recommends action and predicts outcomes. Integrating AI into your content marketing strategy is not just a smart choice; it’s an obvious one.

So, how can machines serve you?

4 Ways to Boost Your Content Marketing Tactics with AI

1. Create Relevant Content Using AI

One of the big problems content marketers have to deal with is creating relevant content.

As said earlier, the goal of content marketing is to move a customer through the awareness stage. That way, they’ll be more likely to purchase a product or a service. Well, the right content does just that.

Thanks to artificial intelligence, you can now quickly determine which content is right for your audience.

Several online tools, such as Buzzsumo can help you research trending topics. Also, various algorithms exist to collect data about your target audience.

For example, you’ll know what they like to read and what questions they are asking about your business. Using this knowledge, you can create content that not only answers the questions but ultimately boost conversion too.

2. Search Optimization

Google updates its search engine algorithm regularly. Instead of trying to keep up with these updates manually, simply let a machine do that heavy-lifting.

AI can easily optimize your content for search engines. That way, you can focus on writing great content.

From content research and topic suggestions, to search engine optimization and content alignment with user intent, AI can do a lot.

3. Data-Driven Feedback

Insights from past content are essential for understanding how to improve content marketing efforts. As you may have guessed, that’s where artificial intelligence shines.

The right AI tool provides data-driven feedback to enhance your marketing tactics. In turn, they can launch a more effective campaign which will lead to a continuous data-driven feedback loop.

In fact, this process inspired a new field in the marketing and analytics world – content intelligence. It is a strategy of using AI systems to convert content data into reliable insights.

In other words, businesses now use content intelligence to keep up with their consumers’ changing thoughts and preferences.

4. Predictive Analysis System

This may be one of the smartest ways to boost your content marketing tactics with AI.

As the name implies, a predictive analysis system predicts your target audience’s sentiments and reactions on specific topics. That way, you’ll know which topics will appeal to your readers.

Competitive research on topics will reveal the effort required to get a post to rank on the search engine. With this insight, you can decide if the content is worth your time and effort.

AI Tools to Boost Your Content Creation Strategy

There’s no doubt that AI has changed the landscape of digital marketing. Boosting your content marketing tactics with AI will definitely give you an edge over your competitors.

However, it’s not enough that you know how the system works. You need to apply it to your marketing tactics and content creation process using the best artificial intelligence tools today.

One of these tools is the recently launched AI writing assistant INK.

INK is a web content intelligence tool designed to help both new and experienced content creators optimize their content for search. On the outside, it looks just like a regular writing editor. But, its highly sophisticated data algorithm offers valuable information that can help you take your content optimization strategy to the next level.

INK’s AI will help you find out how topically complete your article is in the eyes of Google. It constantly reads your content, provides improvements in real-time, and find patterns that can contribute to the performance of your content.

Aside from INK, there’s also Grammarly, Bright Edge, and other AI tools that you can use. If you want to know more, click here.

