DuckDuckGo Surpasses 100 Million Searches in a Single day

The privacy-focused search engine, DuckDuckGo, reportedly served over 100 million search queries for the first time.

Google‘s dominance in the search engine market is undeniable.

As of December 2020, the company owned 87.81 percent of the search engine market share in the United States. Meanwhile, the closest competitors, Bing and Yahoo!, have 6.45 and 3.05 percent, respectively.

DuckDuckGo is the fourth most popular in the country with a measly 2.3 percent market share. Yet, the privacy-focused search engine has continued to grow since it was launched in 2008.

On January 11, 2021, DuckDuckGo reportedly served 102,251,307 search queries, according to the traffic page. That’s the first time the search engine has surpassed the 100 million query milestone.

DuckDuckGo to Reach 1 Billion Queries Per Day in Six Years?

DuckDuckGo’s 100 million searches in a single day are modest compared with Google’s numbers.

While the search giant has not made search volume public, HubSpot estimates that it serves over 5 billion searches per day. So, DuckDuckGo is still not a serious challenger to Google’s dominance.

However, the search engine’s modest number is not necessarily a bad thing, according to experts. This is especially true because DuckDuckGo has carved a niche for itself among privacy-minded internet users.

An editor for Search Engine Land, George Nguyen wrote:

“Pressure over consumer privacy has prompted Apple and Google to block third-party cookies from tracking users across the web. That same focus on privacy has also helped propel DuckDuckGo past 100 million searches in a single day.”

If the privacy-focused search engine maintains its current exponential growth, it’ll reach 1 billion queries per day between 2026 and 2027.

As far as market shares go, DuckDuckGo is still miles behind Google. So, it’s unlikely that SEOs would start optimizing for non-Google search engines.

However, it’s gradually closing in on both Yahoo! and Bing. “So a future in which it is as much a part of the conversation as Bing may not be that far off,” Nguyen concluded.

