search
Marketing 3 min read

Google Adds Call History Feature to Google My Business

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Oct 08, 2020 at 6:35 am GMT
Marketing 3 min read
Profile Image
Edgy Universe
Oct 08, 2020 at 6:35 am GMT
Marketing 3 min read
BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com

BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com

Google My Business is introducing a new call history module to help businesses see and respond to missed calls from Google Search and Maps.

COVID-19 lockdowns have emphasized the importance of communication between businesses and customers. As a result, phone calls are currently experiencing some revival.

Call volumes are rising due to consumers seeking to confirm opening hours and product inventory. Unfortunately, small businesses have struggled with this communication method.

According to a report, small business owners don’t answer 62 percent of phone calls. Meanwhile, 64 percent of consumers say that they connected with a specific business after a phone call.

Now, Google is adding a call history module to Google My Business to address the issue. As modest as the feature may seem, it could help improve customer service and secure incremental sales.

The statement in Google My Business Help page reads:

“You can use call history to keep track of phone calls from your customers on Google Search and Maps. Your calls are all in one place to help you respond to missed calls and stay engaged with your customers.”

Here’s how the new feature works.

Using the new Call History Module in Google My Business

The GMB app now features a “Calls” tab that allows businesses to track their recent calls and missed calls.

Business owners will see a “comprehensive list of the time, date, and phone numbers that called.” Like the call log on smartphones, missed calls will remain in the GMB app for 45 days.

Yet, you may want to think twice before activating the Call history feature. Here’s why.

Customers using the Call icon can only reach you through a forwarding number that Google created, and not the number in your profile. In other words, the new feature disguises your business’s actual phone number.

According to the GMB Help center:

“Once call history is on, customers will connect to you through a forwarding number instead of through the number on your profile. At the start of a call, you’ll get an automated message that says, “Call from Google.”

Admittedly, this may not be an issue for many companies. However, there are a few that would want to be contacted through their actual phone numbers.

Whatever the case may be, users can turn the call history module on and off at any time using their GMB admin dashboard. Google also noted that the feature only tracks phone calls, not text.

Call history in Google My Business is still under beta testing. At the moment, it’s only available to a select group of businesses in the United States.

Read More: Google Announces New Ad Automation Features at Advertising Week

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

Top 10 Tools to Automate Your Social Media Marketing Strategy
Marketing 9 min read

Top 10 Tools to Automate Your Social Media Marketing Strategy

Juliet ChildersShare
efa2015 / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google to pay $340 Million in Advertising Credit to SMBs         

Sumbo BelloShare
Image via Pexels
Technology 3 min read

Meet Google AI and DeepMind's Revolutionary New AI Agent         

Rechelle AnnShare
Sakkmesterke | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

11 Facts That Help Explain the Quantum Computer                           

Zayan GuedimShare
Kira_Yan / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Publishing Groups Want Ads Alongside Coronavirus Content         

Sumbo BelloShare
photostock360 / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google's WordPress Plugin Site Kit is now out of Beta               

Sumbo BelloShare
Sasas Photography / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

You can now add Support Links to Your GMB Profile                       

Edgy UniverseShare
Hadrian / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Amazon Surpasses Google to Become World's Most Valuable Brand

Sumbo BelloShare
Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com
Culture 10 min read

Best Business Ideas For Women Entrepreneurs Today                       

Sumbo BelloShare
Vladimka production / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Makes "Buy on Google" Commission-Free for Retailers     

Edgy UniverseShare
Stuart Miles / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Google Explains how to Avoid Meta Description Rewrites             

Sumbo BelloShare
WDnet Creation / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Adds new Core Web Vitals Feature to Search Console       

Edgy UniverseShare
rassco | shutterstock
Marketing 12 min read

Is Your Organic Traffic Dropping? Here's How to Find Out Why 

Alexander DeShare
EimzaawahPhoto / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google to Remove GMB Features due to Coronavirus                         

Edgy UniverseShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Biometric Tool Uses Ear Canal's Geometry To Unlock Smartphones

Sumbo BelloShare
Anikei / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

New Report Shows How Mobile Video Monetization Evolved in 2019

Edgy UniverseShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.