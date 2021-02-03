Google Adds new Label to Support Black-owned Businesses

Google has added a new label to shopping search results to help shoppers identify products sold by black-owned businesses.

According to Google, interest in black-owned businesses has grown in the last year.

Trends data from the company suggests that people are searching for various businesses owned by African-Americans. In fact, searches for black-owned businesses have grown by 600 percent in the past 12 months.

Besides, interests in related search terms have also spiked in the last month. These include “Black-owned restaurants,” “Black-owned bookstores,” “Black-owned beauty supply.”

As Google points out, these search terms speak to the diversity within the Black business community.

That’s why the search giant wants to make it easier to find and support black businesses. Google is introducing a new label to help shoppers identify products sold by black-owned companies.

Note that the label is coming at the beginning of Black History Month.

In a blog post announcement, the director of brand marketing, consumer apps at Google, Attica Jaques, said:

“As we kick off the first day of Black History Month, we want to shine a light on Black-owned businesses, big and small, and honor their resilience and ingenuity.”

Here’s how the new label works.

A new Label for Black-owned Businesses

As said earlier, selecting the Black-owned business attribute will show searchers a black-owned label. Furthermore, the icon will appear on product description pages within the Shopping tab.

Businesses that want to add the Black-owned attribute can start by visiting Google Merchant Center.

In the Merchant Center, click the Tools and settings menu

Navigate to the “Business information” page

Scroll to the “Business identity attributes” section

Toggle “Identifies as Black-owned” option on

While self-identification is optional, it does come with specific benefits.

For instance, business owners can opt into “include my business in the promotions for Black-owned businesses.” That way, they can feature their products on Google pages highlighting their businesses.

The blog post reads:

Starting today, we’re extending the Black-owned attribute to Google’s Shopping tab, so people can quickly identify and buy from Black-owned businesses on Google.

With that said, the feature is only available to US-based retailers who have a Merchant Center account.