Google Adds Web Stories to Discover Section in Google App

Edgy Universe Oct 07, 2020 at 5:15 am GMT
Edgy Universe
Oct 07, 2020 at 5:15 am GMT
Google is bringing Web Stories to the Discover part of the Google app on Android and iOS to increase visibility for the visual content format.

Google has been working to increase Web Stories‘ popularity since it first introduced the new form of AMP.

For example, Google search results have been surfacing Web Stories for roughly a year now. The search giant also rolled out a WordPress Plugin to enable site owners to create content in Web Stories format.

Now, it’s providing a new way for the audience to find such content quickly.

According to Google, over 800 million people use the Discover section of the Google app on Android and iOS every month. Thanks to a new dedicated Web Stories carousel, the AMP content is now available to those audiences.

In a blog post announcement, Web Stories Product Manager at Google, Vamsee Jasti wrote:

“The Stories carousel, now available in the United States, India and Brazil at the top of Discover, helps you find some of the best visual content from around the web.”

The Google executive also noted the company’s intention to expand Web Stories to more countries and Google products in the future.

With that said, the relatively new AMP format will continue to appear in search results. Adding Web Stories to Discover is just a way to create more visibility and offer more publishers the incentive to create them.

Creating Web Stories for the Discover Section of Google App

Anyone can create Google Web Stories, whether you’re an individual site owner or a large publisher. Also, story authors have full control of hosting, monetization, sharing, and adding links to their Stories.

Despite the apparent benefits, adoption of the new AMP format is relatively slow. So far, only about 2,000 websites have published Stories for Google to index.

That’s why the search and advertising giant released easy-to-use tools to help more publishers create Web Stories.

For instance, the new WordPress plugin requires minimal coding experience to create stories. Instead, publishers can use a simple drag-and-drop interface to convert existing material into the short-form content.

Web Stories creation tools such as MakeStories and NewsroomAI are also available.

