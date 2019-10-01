search
Marketing 2 min read

Google Ads now Allows Cross Account Analysis for Manager Accounts

Google Ads Manager account owners will now be able to perform cross account analysis, making it easier to analyze valuable data.

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Oct 01, 2019 at 6:40 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Google Ads is finally offering a cross-account analysis to advertisers. But it’s only available on Manager accounts with up to ten accounts.

Google ads provide tons of metrics for advertisers to track. Unfortunately, analyzing these data had always been time-consuming, especially when you have multiple accounts.

Users could not visualize and manipulate their cross-account data directly from the browser. Instead, they had to go through the long process of downloading reports from the Manager account.

Well, not anymore. Google has finally introduced a cross-account analysis feature to address this issue.

Product Manager of Google Ads, Abhishek Kumar wrote in a blog post:

“To make it faster and easier for you to analyze this valuable cross-account data, the Manager account’s Report Editor can now slice and dice your data in real-time. With this update, you can now analyze and identify cross-account patterns in your data without leaving Google Ads.

So, how does it work?

Using Cross-Account Analysis Directly From the Browser

As an advertiser with multiple accounts in different regions, seeing an overview of the global performance overtime was somewhat tricky. You would have to download the performance report for each account separately, then combine the data to have an insight into the global trend.

With the cross-account analysis, you can analyze performance across accounts using custom charts, tables, and data segments. What’s more, you can do it directly in your browser.

But there’s a catch.

The cross-account reporting is only available for Manager accounts that have up to ten Google Ads account. At the moment, Google appears to be targeting only in-house teams that are managing multiple accounts.

However, the search engine giant expressed interest in increasing the limit in the future.

The cross-account analysis is coming just days after Google rolled out new features to improve Keyword recommendations.

Read More: Google Rolls Out Its September Core Update

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Marketing 2 min read

Google Expands Placement Options for Its App Ads                         

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 2 min read

Google Rolls out new Features to Improve Keyword Recommendations

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Amie DD Youtube Channel
Technology 2 min read

Engineer Implants RFID Chip of Model 3 Keycard Into Her Arm   

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 3 min read

Outdated Marketing Strategies You Should Stop Using                   

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.