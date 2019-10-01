Google Ads now Allows Cross Account Analysis for Manager Accounts

Google Ads is finally offering a cross-account analysis to advertisers. But it’s only available on Manager accounts with up to ten accounts.

Google ads provide tons of metrics for advertisers to track. Unfortunately, analyzing these data had always been time-consuming, especially when you have multiple accounts.

Users could not visualize and manipulate their cross-account data directly from the browser. Instead, they had to go through the long process of downloading reports from the Manager account.

Well, not anymore. Google has finally introduced a cross-account analysis feature to address this issue.

Product Manager of Google Ads, Abhishek Kumar wrote in a blog post:

“To make it faster and easier for you to analyze this valuable cross-account data, the Manager account’s Report Editor can now slice and dice your data in real-time. With this update, you can now analyze and identify cross-account patterns in your data without leaving Google Ads.

So, how does it work?

Using Cross-Account Analysis Directly From the Browser

As an advertiser with multiple accounts in different regions, seeing an overview of the global performance overtime was somewhat tricky. You would have to download the performance report for each account separately, then combine the data to have an insight into the global trend.

With the cross-account analysis, you can analyze performance across accounts using custom charts, tables, and data segments. What’s more, you can do it directly in your browser.

But there’s a catch.

The cross-account reporting is only available for Manager accounts that have up to ten Google Ads account. At the moment, Google appears to be targeting only in-house teams that are managing multiple accounts.

However, the search engine giant expressed interest in increasing the limit in the future.

The cross-account analysis is coming just days after Google rolled out new features to improve Keyword recommendations.

