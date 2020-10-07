Google Brings its Productivity Apps Together in Workspace

Google is combining its most popular productivity tools into a new service, which is pretty similar to Microsoft Office 365, called Google Workspace.

More organizations must accelerate how they use technology in the workplace due to the pandemic.

Currently, employees that are working from home rely on several tools to stay connected and remain productive. Besides the document editing tools, you also need an email, instant message, and video conferencing app.

Unfortunately, none of these tools are centralized. As a result, the average user might find it challenging to remain focused and make progress while juggling several tools.

So, Google is introducing a new service called Google Workspace to address the issue.

In a blog post announcement, Vice president of Marketing at Google, Kelly Waldher, wrote:

“Today we’re announcing Google Workspace: everything you need to get anything done, now in one place. Google Workspace includes all of the productivity apps you know and use at home, at work, or in the classroom…”

The productivity tools in Google Workspace include Gmail, Drive, Calendar, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, Chat, and many more.

For over five years, Microsoft Office 365 has been the go-to online productivity tool – with over 200 million monthly active users – by many people. But Google’s Workspace could change that soon.

Here’s why.

Four Interesting Features Coming to Google Workspace

1. Document Creation in Rooms

Google Workspace users will be able to dynamically create and collaborate on a document within a room in Chat.

Whether its Docs, Sheets, or Slides, users won’t have to switch tabs to start collaborating. Not only will this reduce any complexity, but it also ensures that project works are visible to all team members.

2. Linked Previews

Google Workspace provides linked previews in Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

As the name implies, the feature allows users to preview a link’s content without leaving the original document. That way, you can dedicate the time spent switching between apps and tabs to getting more work done.

3. Meet Picture-in-Picture Across Docs, Sheets, and Slides

Google is bringing Meet picture-in-picture to Chat and Gmail. That means team members can now see and hear each other while collaborating on a document.

The search and advertising giant has announced this feature back in July. However, it’s not expected to roll out until later in the year.

4. Smart chips in Docs, Sheets, and Slides

This feature provides a new way to connect users to relevant content.

Now, when you mention someone in a document, a popup would appear with details to provide context. It could even suggest actions such as sharing the document.

Google Workspace will become available to nonprofit and education customers in the coming months. Consider signing up here.

