Google now Shows Source of Websites' Embedded YouTube Videos

Google Search now shows the source of websites’ embedded YouTube videos.

The search result snippet on Google now contains more than the title, meta description, and the other usual information. The search engine now includes the source of a website’s embedded videos in the snippet.

For example, when you search for “Tesla Nurburgring,” the result snippet features a tag which states the origin of the video.

Google has been experimenting with the search result page’s layout for months now.

Earlier in the year, the tech giant rolled out a new design on organic and paid search on desktop. Unfortunately, the new look was met with a massive backlash, forcing Google to reverse it.

Last month, the search engine also released a new SERP design with lots of imagery in some parts of the world. At the time, experts speculated that the company was probably conducting an A/B testing.

Google didn’t officially announce the new embedded video tag. But here’s what we know so far.

Displaying the Source of Embedded YouTube Videos on Result Snippet

The first thing to note is the feature only appears when YouTube is the host of the webpage’s embedded video. So, it shouldn’t work for videos that are uploaded directly into a page.

You’ll find the tag underneath the page title, next to the publication date. While this is may not be the most prominent placement, it’s hard to miss.

Currently, the feature is only available on desktop, and it’s present in multiple browsers — even if you’re not signed in to a Google account. However, it’s unclear when the mobile search will get the feature, or if it’ll even happen.

Another puzzling part is the role website design plays in whether a site shows the new tag or now.

For example, 9to5google points out that many of the websites using the tag could be using WordPress as the primary content management system. But that could simply be a coincidence.

Whatever the case may be, the significance of the feature is undeniable.

It’s useful when multiple websites use the same video source for content, and you need to identify the source material. It’s another small step towards helping users conveniently identify reliable sources on the search engine.