search
Marketing 2 min read

Google now Shows Source of Websites' Embedded YouTube Videos

Google's search result snippet now features a new video tag that indicates the source of embedded YouTube videos within webpages.

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Mar 19, 2020 at 8:55 am GMT
Jirapong Manustrong / Shutterstock.com

Jirapong Manustrong / Shutterstock.com

Google Search now shows the source of websites’ embedded YouTube videos.

The search result snippet on Google now contains more than the title, meta description, and the other usual information. The search engine now includes the source of a website’s embedded videos in the snippet.

For example, when you search for “Tesla Nurburgring,” the result snippet features a tag which states the origin of the video.

Google now shows the source of websites' embedded YouTube videos
Image Credit: Screenshot of the search result page

Google has been experimenting with the search result page’s layout for months now.

Earlier in the year, the tech giant rolled out a new design on organic and paid search on desktop. Unfortunately, the new look was met with a massive backlash, forcing Google to reverse it.

Last month, the search engine also released a new SERP design with lots of imagery in some parts of the world. At the time, experts speculated that the company was probably conducting an A/B testing.

Google didn’t officially announce the new embedded video tag. But here’s what we know so far.

Displaying the Source of Embedded YouTube Videos on Result Snippet

The first thing to note is the feature only appears when YouTube is the host of the webpage’s embedded video. So, it shouldn’t work for videos that are uploaded directly into a page.

You’ll find the tag underneath the page title, next to the publication date. While this is may not be the most prominent placement, it’s hard to miss.

Currently, the feature is only available on desktop, and it’s present in multiple browsers — even if you’re not signed in to a Google account. However, it’s unclear when the mobile search will get the feature, or if it’ll even happen.

Another puzzling part is the role website design plays in whether a site shows the new tag or now.

For example, 9to5google points out that many of the websites using the tag could be using WordPress as the primary content management system. But that could simply be a coincidence.

Whatever the case may be, the significance of the feature is undeniable.

It’s useful when multiple websites use the same video source for content, and you need to identify the source material. It’s another small step towards helping users conveniently identify reliable sources on the search engine.

Read More: Google Search to Show Closed Businesses Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

Audible | Amazon.com
Marketing 4 min read

Amazon's Audible Brings Playwrights to Industry 4.0                   

StephanieShare
artjazz / Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

EU Fines Google $1.7 Billion for Illegal Misuse of Market Dominan...

Rechelle AnnShare
Lori Butcher / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 5 min read

The Business Listings Consumers Searched For in 2019                 

Edgy UniverseShare
rvlsoft / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Now Uses BERT Models to Organize Top Stories in Search

Edgy UniverseShare
Fortnite | Image by EpicGames.com
Culture 6 min read

Chance the Rapper and Drake Play Fortnite and You Should, Too

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 5 min read

How Webinar Marketing can Boost Your Business                               

Edgy UniverseShare
SergioVas / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Massive Amount of Disinformation on Bing Search Results Revealed

Edgy UniverseShare
Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

4 Tools to Help you Monitor Your Brand Mentions                           

Chris ParbeyShare
Ivan Cholakov / Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

How Movie Studios Use AI to Predict Box Office Hits                   

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 2 min read

Google is Changing How Some Copyright Claims Work on YouTube 

Sumbo BelloShare
Forstock / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Coronavirus Trend Might be the Biggest in Google Search History

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 4 min read

How to Save Your Website From Google Penalties                             

Sumbo BelloShare
Videographer capturing a scene on a tripod | Aris Suwanmalee | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 11 min read

7 Tips on How to Create High-quality and Engaging Video Content

Edgy UniverseShare
duangphorn wiriya / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

New Search Console Tools can Help With Domain Changing             

Edgy UniverseShare
Shutterstock
Culture 2 min read

Not "Commercially Viable" YouTube Accounts May Get Deleted Soon

Sumbo BelloShare
MrMohock | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 5 min read

7 Website Marketing Mistakes to Avoid in 2017                               

William McKinneyShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.