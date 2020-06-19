search
Marketing 2 min read

Google Releases Chrome Extension for Scroll to Text Fragment

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jun 19, 2020 at 7:17 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
Jun 19, 2020 at 7:17 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
PREMIO STOCK / Shutterstock.com

PREMIO STOCK / Shutterstock.com

Google has released a new extension for its Chrome browser that supports the controversial Scroll to Text Fragment feature.

Back in February, Google updated the Chrome 80 with a new capability called Scroll to Text Fragment. It’s a feature that enables deep links to a web document, and it doesn’t require an anchor.

Thanks to Scroll to Text Fragment, anyone can create a link to a specific piece of text on a document. So, users will be able to link to portions of a page without an author annotation.

The feature is not particularly new. However, previous versions require the page author to code an anchor into the page that others can link to.

Scroll to Text Fragment quickly became subject to controversy, with privacy pundits arguing that bad actors can exploit the feature. Despite these concerns, the Chrome browser continues to support the feature.

Now, Google has taken the support a step further with a new extension.

Scroll to Text Fragment Gets Chrome Extension Support

Before now, users creating a link that utilizes Scroll to Text Fragment capabilities had to do it manually. As a result, the process was more complicated than it should.

Now, Google has introduced a Chrome extension to help users create a link to any piece of text on any page. And it’s calling the extension Link to Text Fragment.

The official page on the Chrome Web Store reads:

“This extension allows for easily creating a special link to the currently selected text on a page via the context menu. When opening such a special link, a compatible browser will scroll the selected text into view and highlight it.”

Here’s how to use the new chrome extension.

Upon installing Link to Text Fragment, highlight the portion of a text that you intend to link to. Then, right-click on the text and select “Copy Link to Selected Text” from the context menu.

A yellow highlight should appear briefly on the text to indicate a successful link creation. After that, you can paste your link wherever you want to share.

Google Chrome is the only browser that supports the feature at the moment. So, if you open a text fragment link on another browser, it’ll act as a regular link.

Read More: Google Updates Advertising Policies, Bans Certain Categories

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Sammby / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 12 min read

Top 6 Reasons Why Most Paid Ads Launched Today Fail                   

Alexander DeShare
OpturaDesign / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google's Nofollow Update to Roll Out on March 1 2020                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Sasas Photography / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

You can now add Support Links to Your GMB Profile                       

Edgy UniverseShare
Faith Nyky / Shutterstock.com
Culture 6 min read

Coding Games for Kids: A Fun Way to Learn Computer Programming

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Marketing 2 min read

Google Cancels Trips Mobile App, Launches new Google Travel   

Rechelle AnnShare
StockSnap / Pixabay
Marketing 3 min read

New Report Projects Podcast Advertising Revenues to hit $1 Billio...

Rechelle AnnShare
Pixabay.com
Marketing 5 min read

SEMrush SEO Report Analysis Part 5: On-Page SEO you Will Rank…...

Edgy UniverseShare
With new funding from some of the biggest players in tech, this is a company to watch out for | Image via GoCardless
Technology 3 min read

Salesforce and Alphabet Invest $75-million USD in GoCardless 

Juliet ChildersShare
M.Moira / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Rolls out May 2020 Core Algorithm Update                           

Edgy UniverseShare
Koshiro K / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Report Shows Symbiotic Relationship Between Google and Amazon

Edgy UniverseShare
Image via Amazon
Technology 3 min read

Amazon Web Service: The World’s Largest Landlord in Cyberspace

Sumbo BelloShare
carlos castilla / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Structured Data has no Impact on a Website's Search Ranking   

Edgy UniverseShare
Shutterstock
Marketing 2 min read

Google Rolls Out Combined Audience Targeting                                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Elnur | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Body Temperature Regulating Wristband Could end 'Women's Winter'

Juliet ChildersShare
whiteMocca / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

New Deep Learning Tool Will Write Code and Develop Apps           

Rechelle AnnShare
BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Updates Advertising Policies, Bans Certain Categories 

Edgy UniverseShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.