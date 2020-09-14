search
Marketing 3 min read

Google Highlights Google Search Changes in the Past Year

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Sep 14, 2020 at 6:45 am GMT
Marketing 3 min read
Profile Image
Edgy Universe
Sep 14, 2020 at 6:45 am GMT
Marketing 3 min read
Mitchell Luo / Unsplash.com

Mitchell Luo / Unsplash.com

Google has highlighted the changes it introduced to Google Search in the past year, including updates in fact-checking, knowledge panel, and more.

Google is continually improving Google Search to provide the most relevant and reliable results.

This is especially important in the YMYL (Your Money Your Life) sector, where reliability is critical. Besides, current events —  the pandemic and upcoming U.S. election — further emphasize the importance of reliable search results.

Last week, the search giant announced how it had changed Google Search over the past year.

According to Google Fellow and Vice President of Google Search, Pandu Nayak, the announcement wasn’t a product of feature launch. Instead, it’s about ongoing changes that these products have undergone over the years.

The announcement reads:

“Delivering high-quality results is what has always set Google apart from other search engines… Over the years as the product and user experience have evolved, our investments in quality have accelerated.”

Here are some tweaks and changes that Google Search has undergone in the past year.

Some Updates to Google Search in the Past Year

Auto-Complete Policy Changes

With the election approaching, Google is taking a more conservative approach with auto-complete suggestions. Rather than show an accurate suggestion, the search engine might not display anything at all.

Pandu explained:

“We expanded Autocomplete policies related to elections, and we will remove predictions that could be interpreted as claims for or against any candidate or political party.”

Google BERT for Fact-Checking

Google is now leveraging BERT for fact-checking. The search giant uses the language AI model to assess the reliability of stories in Google News.

According to Pandu, the system can understand whether a fact check claim is related to the central topic. It’ll also be able to surface those fact checks more prominently in Full Coverage.

Breaking News

In the past, it took over 40 minutes for Google to detect breaking news queries. But that’s no longer the case.

Now, the search engine can detect breaking news queries within minutes of the breaking. That way, it can quickly select the authoritative sites that it wants to surface for those queries.

Knowledge Graph and Wikipedia

Google relies heavily on Wikipedia for its knowledge panels and featured snippets.

So, the search company has an incentive to ensure that entries to the online encyclopedia are reliable and accurate. For example, the tech giant has added some additional protection and detection systems to prevent inaccurate information from appearing in its knowledge panel.

The Wikiloop program is one such system.

Read More: Google Introduces New Way for Creators to Monetize Events

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

maryna rodyukova / Shutterstock.com
Culture 8 min read

Telework: A Simple Guide to Help you Work From Home Efficiently

Sumbo BelloShare
Google just took a leaf out of the Star Wars book by adopting new physical security methods. | Image By Bennian | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Star Wars-Inspired Google Implements Use of Physical Security Key...

Juliet ChildersShare
igorstevanovic / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

COVID-19 Concerns: How to Handle Event Cancellations                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Diggity Marketing / Pixabay.com
Marketing 3 min read

Martin Splitt Discusses Common Content Concerns in SEO             

Edgy UniverseShare
Bisphere EcoSearch Homepage
Science 2 min read

EcoInternet Launches Coronavirus Newsfeed and Search Engine   

Sumbo BelloShare
What the AR overlay will look like in Google's new tool. | Mashable
Technology 2 min read

Google AR Maps Might be Live for you Right now                             

Juliet ChildersShare
Alexandru Nika / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Google Open Sources Cardboard After Shutting Down Daydream     

Sumbo BelloShare
Amazon's purchase of Eero solidifies their future goals of smart home dominance. ¦ Image via Eero
Technology 2 min read

Amazon Purchases Eero to Enhance Smart Home Game                         

Juliet ChildersShare
cybrain / Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

China Warns Tech Companies Against Cooperating With US Trade Ban

Sumbo BelloShare
Jeramey Lende | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Here's How Machine Learning is Changing SERP                                 

Chris ParbeyShare
CNStock / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Quantum AI: How May Quantum Computing Boost AI                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Artur Szczybylo / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Consumers are Excited to Use Visual Search For Shopping           

Edgy UniverseShare
Elnur | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Body Temperature Regulating Wristband Could end 'Women's Winter'

Juliet ChildersShare
BigTunaOnline | Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Google Hangouts is Shutting Down                                                         

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 2 min read

Facebook Hired Contractors to Transcribe Audio Clips of Users

Rechelle AnnShare
Alexandru Nika / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

COVID-19 Concerns may Boost Ecommerce Says Study                         

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.