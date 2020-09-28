Microsoft Gets Exclusive License to OpenAI's GPT-3 Language Model

Microsoft has licensed OpenAI's GPT-3 languange model, allowing it and its Azure customers exclusive access to the said natural language technology.

Microsoft has teamed up with OpenAI to exclusively license the latter’s GPT-3 language model. GPT-3 can generate eerily human-like text in different applications, including bots, news, and creative writing, to name a few.

Last year, Microsoft has invested $1 billion USD in OpenAI, making it the AI company’s exclusive cloud partner. The deal gave the tech giant and its Azure cloud customers exclusive access to OpenAI’s GPT-3 technology.

“We see this as an incredible opportunity to expand our Azure-powered AI platform in a way that democratizes AI technology, enables new products, services and experiences, and increases the positive impact of AI at Scale,” Kevin Scott, Microsoft’s Chief Technology Officer, said in a press release.

Elon Musk is not Happy with Microsoft Getting Exclusive Access to GPT-3 Language Model

While Microsoft is excited about getting exclusive access to OpenAI’s GPT-3 language model, Elon Musk is not. The Tesla CEO, and one of the co-founders of OpenAI back in 2015, expressed his disapproval in his tweet.

“This does seem like the opposite of open. OpenAI is essentially captured by Microsoft,” Musk tweeted.

This does seem like the opposite of open. OpenAI is essentially captured by Microsoft. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 24, 2020

Musk officially left OpenAI last February 2018 to avoid potential conflicts that might arise due to Tesla’s efforts in AI research and development. In a series of tweets last 2019, the tech mogul also cited other reasons for leaving OpenAI.

“I had to focus on solving a painfully large number of engineering & manufacturing problems at Tesla (especially) & SpaceX,” one tweet read.



“Also, Tesla was competing for some of same people as OpenAI & I didn’t agree with some of what OpenAI team wanted to do. Add that all up & it was just better to part ways on good terms.”

Also, Tesla was competing for some of same people as OpenAI & I didn’t agree with some of what OpenAI team wanted to do. Add that all up & it was just better to part ways on good terms. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2019

According to Scott, OpenAI will continue to offer GPT-3 and its other AI models via its Azure-hosted API. At the same time, Microsoft will develop and utilize the capabilities of GPT-3 in its own products, services, and experiences.