Google Announces New Analytics Features for Marketers

Google has updated its Google Analytics tool with four new features to enable marketers make informed decisions and improve ROI.

Google Analytics is a useful tool for marketers. According to Google, millions of businesses rely on it to understand customer preferences and create a better experience.

With commerce moving online, businesses are under pressure to improve their return on investment. As a result, insights from digital analytics tools have become essential than ever.

Unfortunately, current approaches to analytics aren’t keeping up with the demand.

In a Forrester Consulting survey, marketers said that improving their use of analytics is a top priority. They also pointed out that existing solutions don’t provide a complete view of customers.

Now, Google is updating Analytics with four new features. Along with providing the data required to improve ROI, the new features will also enable long-term planning.

In a blog post announcement, Google executive Vidhya Srinivasan wrote:

“To help you get better ROI from your marketing for the long term, we’re creating a new, more intelligent Google Analytics that builds on the foundation of the App + Web property we introduced in beta last year.”

Here’s how it works.

Four Key Features in the New Google Analytics Update

1. Smarter Insights

Google Analytics can now alert marketers to important data trends, thanks to Google’s existing machine learning models.

For example, it can calculate churn probability. That way, marketers can know exactly how to retain more customers when marketing budgets are under pressure.

What’s more, Google intends to add more predictive metrics over time.

For instance, advertisers will be able to estimate the potential revenue from a defined group of customers. After that, they can create custom audiences to reach higher value customer groups.

2. Deeper Google Ads Integration

Google has integrated Analytics with other marketing products such as Google Ads. As a result, marketers can now learn new ways to improve the ROI on their campaign.

For example, the tool now measures interactions across the web and apps. That means you’ll be able to monitor conversions, such as YouTube engaged views, whether it occurs on the web or the app.

3. Customer-Centric Data

Google Analytics aims to provide a holistic view of how customers interact with a business. That’s why it’s providing customer-centric measurement which uses multiple identity spaces.

These include marketer-provided User IDs and unique Google signals from users opted into ads personalization.

Now, marketers can effectively track a customer’s journey through the sales funnel. For example, you can see whether customers first found a brand via an ad on the web and completed a purchase in the app.

4. New Approach to Data Control

Google Analytics now offers granular data controls that will help marketers control how they collect and manage data.

It also allows users to specify how they intend to use data for advertising. For instance, marketers can choose whether to use customer data to optimize ads or limit it to measurement only.

According to Google, these options can help marketers adapt to a future with limited cookies and identifiers.

