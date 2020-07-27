TikTok Introduces Creator Fund to pay Users for Content

TikTok is introducing a $200 million Creator Fund to reward users in the United States for the content they upload into the platform.

In the last three years, TikTok has become a popular destination for short videos.

From goofy content to educational videos, users on the platform continually express their creativity in 15-second clips. Also, the social media app is now ground zero to some of the most popular memes online.

For this reason, TikTok has over 37.2 million active users in the United States. What’s more, this number is expected to surge to almost around 61 million by 2024.

Brands such as Coca-cola, Nike, and Google have run advertising campaigns on TikTok. Also, creators on the platform have the opportunity of earning brand partnership and sponsorship deals.

Yet, one can argue that TikTok hasn’t done much to fund creators in the United States. When you consider the massive number of active users, the social media platform may seem slow to introduce ways to monetize content.

But that’s about to change. TikTok has announced a TikTok Creator Fund to pay users for their content.

In a statement a blog post announcement, General Manager of TikTok U.S., Vanessa Pappas said:

“To further support our creators, we’re launching the TikTok Creator Fund to encourage those who dream of using their voices and creativity to spark inspirational careers.”

In the coming years, TikTok should distribute a Creator Fund of $200 million in the United States. However, the sum should grow over time.

There’s more!

Applying for TikTok Creator Fund

Creators applying for the TikTok Creator fund must be at least 18 years old and reside in the U.S. The user must also meet a specific baseline for followers and consistently post original content that abide by community guidelines.

As you may have noticed, the eligibility criteria are a bit vague at this point.

For one, TikTok didn’t state what it considers to be a “baseline for followers.” Also, it didn’t indicate how often a creator must post to be considered “consistent.”

Besides, there’s also the question about original content. Viral content on TikTok usually contains licensed music or copyrighted voice clips. Do these videos fall under the category of “original content”?

Application for TikTok Creator Fund will open in August 2020. Hopefully, the platform will provide more information before then.