TikTok Marketing: 3 Ways to Use Generation Z Power

It isn’t easy to break the mold of social media nowadays, especially for a Chinese app, but TikTok did it.

Across Android and iOS, TikTok has been the overall reigning social media app in terms of downloads for months. It reached the 1 billion download mark in 2018, without counting Android installs from China.

Last year, Tik Tok was the fourth most downloaded non-game app of 2018.

The Chinese video-sharing social media app might be having a tough time with Washington lawmakers. But for social marketers, this is just another social media platform being scolded by legislators over data security concerns and censorship.

Read More: Why Tik Tok Makes Silicon Valley Giants Nervous

If you haven’t already set up your TikTok marketing strategy, it’s time to start developing one. You don’t want to miss out on Generation Z’s potential marketing-wise. And TikTok is like their playground.

A Strategy for TikTok Marketing

Built on the foundations of a simple karaoke app, TikTok is now a vast platform for creativity, self-expression, and communication.

Perhaps nothing matches TikTok’s virality like the short videos produced by its users. The video app is, as its slogan goes, making the day of millions of tweens and teens around the world. TikTok’s user base consists mainly (41%) in young people aged between 16 and 24.

However, not only teens are hanging out on TikTok. Major brands, artists, celebrities and others have found in the app

It is still based on 15-second video clips, but the app now offers licensed music, AR effects, filters, editing options, and more. TikTok is like Snapchat, Spotify, and Twitch, all in one solution. That’s why Generation Z seems to enjoy displaying their creativity on TikTok.

TikTok is a great channel to showcase your business in more creative ways.

Download TikTok, set up an account, and get a pair of headphones… we’ll be talking about three ways you can use the lip-syncing app for branding!

Publish Your Content, Recruit Influencers

In a sea of TikToks, you need to make your videos as relevant and enjoyable as possible. You only have 15 seconds. Make them count. You can make your videos and throw them out to the endless stream of TikToks. Some brands enlist the help of influencers to reach a wider audience.

Depending on your budget and goals, the best option may be a combination of the two, original, and influencer content. Run your channel, build an audience, and keep producing great unique content. Then, recruit influencers to advertise a product or an event, for instance.

User-Generated Content

OK, this option may work better for brands with established con TikTok. But even brands that are just starting out can tap into user-generated content.

They can ask fans to support the brand in a way to entice and benefit from collective creativity. Here too, you can call on influencers.

TikTok #Challenges is the way to go! Sponsored hashtag challenges can help a brand target the whole TikTok community.

For example, Google is running the hashtag campaign #HeyGoogleHelp on TikTok. Google’s challenge invited users to create short clips in which they use Google Assistant. The campaign generated over 192 million views.

TikTok Marketing

The third option is traditional advertising. You can pay to promote your brand and products. While not as mature as, say, YouTube, TikTok advertising is growing. On the other hand, this also means TikTok is less saturated with ad campaigns, which is a good thing.

Use TikTok’s advertising creation features and available targeting options. However, TikTok ads are still in the beta phase and might not be affordable by any business. CPM (cost per click) starts at $10, and ads require a minimum budget of $500.

Read More: Create Your Social Media Marketing Strategy in 4 Easy Steps