TikTok Launches new Advertising Partnership With Sprinklr

New York City-based company, Sprinklr, has become the first enterprise software platform to support both ad creation and management on TikTok.

TikTok has experienced tremendous growth in the last few years.

According to reports, the total TikTok downloads have already exceeded 1.5 billion, making it the seventh most downloaded app of the 2010s. Meanwhile, over 46 million of these downloads came from the United States in just 2019.

Despite this impressive growth, the social media app has delayed making advertising accessible — until last year.

After completing the beta testing stage, owners of TikTok, ByteDance, released the self-serve platform last year. Now, the company has finally opened ads API to Sprinklr.

In a statement to the press, chief technology officer at Sprinklr, Pavitar Singh said:

“We’re thrilled to provide our customers with the opportunity to increase return on ad spend, improve productivity, and protect their brand reputation when managing TikTok ads.”

What does the partnership mean?

Sprinklr is currently the most comprehensive platform for brands that are looking to optimize ad performance across social channels.

Thanks to the partnership, advertisers can now perform all standard functions for campaign management on TikTok. These include campaign creation, ad creation, targeting, as well as execution.

Sprinklr’s interface will now feature TikTok data. That means advertisers can quickly compare their ad spend on the app with other social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.

Aside from the proprietary audience data that TikTok collects, advertisers using Sprinklr will also have access to first and third-party data.

Other benefits include:

Streamlined ad creation

Real-time reporting

Governance and approval roles for user levels

Since over half of TikTok users fall between 18 and 34, advertisers can now reach the younger audience — some of which are already fleeing Facebook.

Singh noted:

“Sprinklr’s partnership with TikTok presents an exciting opportunity for brands to target a highly engaged Gen Z and millennial audience on a platform that promotes authenticity and creativity.”

Advertisers prefer audience within this age bracket, and for good reasons. More than 33 percent of Gen Z and millennials have a household income of over $100,000.

The new partnership ensures that advertisers get their wish.