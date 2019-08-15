search
Why the Biggest Companies use Influencer Marketing

Who's using influencer marketing? We dissect strategies from Gucci, Amazon and more to see how effective it is for them and whether it's worth it for you

Chris Parbey Aug 15, 2019 at 8:00 am GMT
andersphoto | Shutterstock.com

Influencer marketing is disrupting the way brands reach a new audience. In just a few years of existence, influencer marketing has become an extremely valuable marketing resource for developing brand awareness.

What makes influencer marketing so effective is how powerful it is in terms of reach and engagement- the two most important metrics of any marketing campaign.

For instance, take the influencer marketing campaign post below. Made by celebrity Kylie Jenner for women’s clothing brand Fashion Nova, the post received over 2.2 million likes and 550K comments.

This level of measurable reach and engagement would be difficult to achieve with any other form of marketing.

In an interview, founder and CEO of Talent Resources Mike Heller reasoned that:

“When you have an influencer that has 30 million followers, 20 million, five million—that’s more powerful than any of the other traditional media outlets out there.”

According to Mediakix, influencer marketing is expected to grow to a $5 – $10 billion market by 2020.

Initially, influencer marketing was used by new and relatively small brands on Instagram to promote their products.

However, now, it appears to have caught the attention of big companies due to its effectiveness.

In this article, we look at 4 big companies that are using influencer marketing to drive sales and build brand awareness.

4 Big Brands Using Influencer Marketing:

1. Poker Stars

Poker Stars, the world’s largest online poker company, has developed several successful influencer marketing campaigns.

The platform usually collaborates with influencers on Facebook to create interesting videos that contain poker elements and ultimately showcase their brand.

Beyond being an example of employing influencer marketing, the Poker Stars strategy also shows how combining media and leveraging interactive contact helps create the most rewarding touchpoints for both users and the brand.

In the past, Poker Stars collaborated with both comedian Kevin Hart and retired athlete Usain Bolt to create a series of short comedy videos called #GAMEON. In this video series, the duo go against each other in a way that depicts the many elements of poker.

These videos are very highly entertaining and highly relevant and bring tons of extra value to the platform’s users. As a result, the videos have been viewed by millions of people.

#Gameon Poker Stars Influencer Campaign | Kevin Hart | Usain Bolt

2. Amazon

Amazon‘s influencer marketing is somewhat different from the norm.

For example, brands would normally pay influencers to post about products featured on the eCommerce platform, but Amazon is doing things differently by incentivizing influencers themselves.

The eCommerce giant gives influencers on Youtube, Twitter, and Instagram a way to make money from the products they market through their content.

Influencers get their own storefront like this one and receive a commission on every purchase made on their store.

With this influencer marketing strategy, Amazon drives more sales and only pays commissions for conversions- not the added reach and engagement gained.

3. Gucci

Third on our list is Gucci. The Italian luxury fashion brand collaborates with popular Instagram socialites to help showcase their latest products.

Compared to countless others, Gucci’s approach to influencer marketing is as smart as it is chic.

Usually, the Gucci collaborates with influencers who actually wear and post about their brand in their everyday photos. This way, their campaigns appear less of an ad despite Instagram explicitly labeling influencer posts as a “Paid Partnership“.

View this post on Instagram

#Gucci

A post shared by Raymond De Poulet (@hushpuppi) on

4. Sprint

Sprint collaborated with Hip Hop mogul Jay-Z on the launch of his album, 4:44. The album was released exclusively to Sprint and Tidal users.

This collaboration was part of Sprint’s calculated effort to appeal to the younger generation or millennials.

Jay-Z isn’t the only influencer Sprint has partnered with.

The telecommunications giant has also worked with other influencers such as Youtube stars Lele Pons and Jake Paul, actress Rachel Cook, and serial entrepreneur Gerard Adams for their #LiveUnlimited campaign.

