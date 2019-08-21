4 Reasons why you Should Create Original Content

If you’ve been in the digital marketing business for a while now, you might be sick of people saying the term “original content“ over and over again. Primarily, they would say it’s what you need to do to ensure that the webpage you’re managing will get good SERP ranking.

Of course, they are right. But, what does “original content” really means and why is it important?

What is Original Content?

As the term implies, content is considered original if it has been produced in a manner that’s never been made before. For instance, a blog post is deemed original if it has never been published online in the past.

The problem is, original content is hard to find or produce. Unique ideas are hard to come by, especially in highly competitive niches.

Currently, content creators and publishers often resort to publishing a different view or opinion of content that’s already been posted, purely to stand out from the crowd.

If you want to reproduce published content, ensure that you make yours unique. Add your own ideas and do not copy the content as is. Keep in mind that as long as your post won’t exist in the same form as your source or from anywhere on the Internet, it could be considered original content.

If you want to check your creation for any sign of plagiarism, you may use tools like Copyscape. This will scan the web for any content similar to yours and help you revise your post and make it more unique.

Now that you know what original content is, let’s take a more in-depth look into the reasons why it is essential.

1. Improve Search Ranking and Link Building Efforts

Creating original content is one of the essential parts of a successful SEO strategy. There are millions, if not billions, of pages of content out there and your content will determine your online visibility and SERP ranking.

As a digital marketer, you should know how valuable content is, not just for your website but in your marketing campaigns as well. Furthermore, you may also use your content to earn powerful backlinks by contributing them to reputable online publications. However, high domain authority sites only accept informative, relevant, and unique posts.

That said, if you want to improve your search ranking and get high-quality backlinks, make sure that you only produce high-quality original content for your site or when doing guest posting.

2. Establish Authority and Increase Credibility

Delivering unique, high-quality content about topics that people within your industry rarely talk about will give you a significant edge. This content strategy will enable you to demonstrate your industry knowledge, helping you increase your credibility along the way.

Content that proves your skill and expertise will show everyone that you have a perfect understanding of the trends that affect your industry and that you’re thinking outside the box. This will enable you to position not just yourself but your brand as an industry leader and authority.

Original content about the products or services that you offer will let people know about the kind of work that you can do for them. Use content to establish your authority and to give your target audience a glimpse of what is in store for them should they choose you.

3. More Social Shares and Comments

The best way to increase your website engagement is by producing smart, entertaining, and informative content. Keep in mind that a well-researched article which provides valuable information to readers is more likely to be shared on different social media platforms than just basic, run of the mill copy. This kind of content also keeps people interested enough for them to leave comments or suggestions.

In a time where clickbait and deceiving posts are everywhere, it’s almost hard to come across high-quality content. So, when people encounter valuable content, they not only read and absorb it, they also make it a point to share it with their friends and family members.

4. More Mentions from Media and Influencers

Last but not least, original content will help you gain more mentions from media and influencers. Again, if you’re able to establish yourself as an industry expert through your content, people from all walks of life, including celebrities and influencers, might notice you and your brand.

Mentions from renowned personalities or websites could significantly increase your site traffic and social media followings. Aside from that, it further cements your position as an expert in your chosen niche. It could also increase your chance of getting quality links from well-established high authority sites.

Again, producing high-quality original content is no easy feat. It requires tons of research, time, and effort: especially if you’re new in the marketing industry. Then again, if you think about the exceptional benefits that you will get from your content, you will realize in the long run that it’s worth it.

