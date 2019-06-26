6 Tips For Using AI in Marketing in 2019

This article comes to you with the help of Valuer.ai, a company focused on pairing startups and corporations together for optimal performance. This article is prepared for you with journalistic intent: Edgy is not compensated for this article, does not own shares in any company mentioned, and this article does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement.

The world of marketing has always shared a happy camaraderie with the field of technology. Usually, this leads to a steady infusion of advanced technologies in the marketing sector for better and smarter results.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the latest buzzword in the tech today. In 2019, the state of the art technology is fast seeping into all aspects of marketing– especially digital marketing. At its core, the technology of AI relies on building machines or programs which can think, act and learn like humans.

There is immense potential for AI in marketing. Contemporary marketers are keen to deploy AI technology in their endeavors to leverage results.

Here, we go through some insights on the best tips for using AI in marketing this year and beyond.

Read More: How to Leverage AI to Boost Your B2B Content Marketing

1. More Data-Driven Marketing Efforts

One of the best ways AI can help your startup is through smarter, broader and faster analytics of Big Data. At a minimum, this will further aid in more data-driven marketing efforts.

Marketers bank on Big Data to gather insights on their leads. This helps them to shape their marketing campaigns accordingly. But, a lot of campaigns still involve a certain level of guesswork on part of the marketers.

Is that because they can’t gather the required volume of data? Not necessarily.

In fact, marketers usually hold more data compared to what they use. Again, why is that? It’s simply because the human brain is incapable of processing such an enormous volume of data in a short span.

This is where AI comes to the rescue. AI-backed programs can process an immense volume of data at breakneck speed.

The use of AI in data analytics successfully bridges the gap that currently exists between the collected data that rests with the marketers and the data they actually use. Put simply, the infusion of AI in marketing results in a larger utilization of the data collected. This helps companies to glean deeper insights on leads.

Now, with increased incorporation of AI in the marketing field, there will be a rise of more data-driven and informed marketing campaigns in 2019.

2. Hyper-Personalization

Personalized marketing campaigns are nothing new. But, a recent study on the infusion of AI in marketing predicts the introduction of hyper-personalized marketing in the near future. The process of hyper-personalized marketing takes personalized marketing up a notch with more specific targeting to enhance the chance of an exchange.

AI enhances the power and scope of data analytics for marketers. As a result, marketers now have more data on the behavior, wants, needs and expectations of leads than ever before. This broader range of data enables marketers to segment their audience into highly targeted groups with hyper-personalized marketing.

For example, let’s say you run a fashion brand which recently released a new collection of apparel. The collection includes styles for both men and women. Hyper-personalized marketing, with the help of AI, will allow you to send promotional messages regarding the women’s collection to women and the men’s collection to men. This way, marketers can be sure that their specific promotional messages have reached parties who will be the most interested in the content.

In simple terms, the integration of AI in the marketing sector will lead to the creation of promotional content explicitly tailored to niche audiences. The targeting capacity of hyper-personalization marketing is always more focused and more effective than personalized marketing.

Consumers love customized content. It makes them eager to know more about the product which can eventually lead to a purchase. Marketers will soon be able to garner conversions with their hyper-personalized efforts than what was possible before.

Read More: How to Precisely Measure Content Marketing Results

3. Better Prediction for Promotional Campaigns

The infusion of AI in marketing will lead to better predictions about audience insights for more effective promotional campaigns.

AI can analyze more data and at a faster pace. It can also offer a more detailed view of the market to marketers in record time. Thanks to the use of AI in marketing, businesses can glean insights from hard-to-tether data regarding referral sources, purchase behavior, on-site interactions, and more.

The bottom line is, AI in marketing makes it much easier for you to decipher complex data in your niche market. These insights will further help to come up with more accurate predictions about the fads and behavior of leads in the near future.

One creative example is the clothing technology company, Loomia. The unique electronic layering fabric is primarily used for heating clothing, but it can also gather data. Users create their own data, for example, how often a garment is worn or washed. And while that sounds creepy, the founders of the company have left it up to the wearers to decide whether they would like to sell the data to clothing companies. These companies can use this useful data to gain insight into the customer, and better predict customer demand.

4. Chatbots Will Rise in Popularity

The integration of AI in marketing will also lead to the increased use of chatbots in branding campaigns to enhance customer experience. For those unaware, chatbots are powered by AI.

Customers know plenty about chatbots already thanks to the increased use of virtual assistants like Alexa or Siri. In fact, some modern chatbots are so advanced that they can often be mistaken for humans.

Most of the time, the chat box that pops up with a customer representative when you open a website is a chatbot. It will almost act like a human and intelligently respond to any query you may have.

Businesses will soon further integrate AI-powered chatbots on their websites or apps. One of the main reasons behind it is that chatbots have shown to enhance visitor satisfaction – a goal of any marketing campaign. Happier visitors are more likely to convert into regular customers.

5. Better AI Customer Service

AI customer service programs (like chatbots) are programmed to automate client support for a website, a principal tool for digital marketing. This way, these AI-backed programs can relieve visitors from wasting time waiting for a human operator.

Using chatbots for customer support also means that you can offer round the clock support. Moreover, chatbots relieve site visitors from long searches in the FAQ section for a single answer. If a website integrates chatbots for visitor support, the chatbots can instantly answer almost any query a visitor may have.

The end result is happier visitors on your site, which assures a higher chance of converting your leads into customers.

6. Marketing Campaigns Customized for Voice Search

According to a study on voice search for local businesses, 60 percent of consumers took to voice search in 2017 for finding business information. The trend of voice searching is fast catching up over the dated practice of typing queries on search engines.

In fact, forecasts predict that 50 percent of searches will be completely voice-based by next year. And, the credit behind this rising fad largely goes to the AI-programmed virtual assistants like Alexa and Siri.

People are constantly searching to optimize every aspect of their lives, from their daily commute to work to their breakfast habits. So, what does the popularity of AI-backed voice searches mean for the marketing sector?

Well, it implies that marketing campaigns now have to be customized for natural language voice search. Marketers will have to tailor their content marketing and SEO strategies to the requirements of voice search.

For example, when speaking, we use a longer and more precise chain of words than our previous tendency to search for something using only a one to three letter keyword. Long form keywords are more natural. So, one booming trend in 2019 will be long-form keywords that complement the AI-powered voice searches.

AI For All

AI holds the power to supercharge any marketing campaign. As the tech continues to automate more of our repetitive tasks, marketers will have more time to focus on what matters — strategy and optimization. They will get more room to cultivate their creative side which will lead to more out-of-the-box branding campaigns in the near future.

If you are a marketer who is still not using AI, it’s high time you join the bandwagon.

This article was written by Taylor Ryan, CMO of Valuer.ai.

Taylor is the co-founder of 5 startups and currently the CMO of the venture-backed AI company Valuer.ai. He has published a number of marketing e-books, consulted on SEO/SEM for 3+ years in the Washington, DC area, grew up in Washington, DC but has been living in Copenhagen, Denmark for the past 3 years. Above all, he is a mentor, startup junkie, technical marketer, and growth hacker.