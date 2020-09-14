Google Adds More Attributes to GMB Listings

Google has rolled out more attributes to GMB listings to highlight the health and safety measures taken by businesses during the current pandemic.

Attributes on Google My Business listings are designed to highlight some essential service offerings. In the last few months, Google has introduced several attributes due to the pandemic.

For example, in May, the search giant introduced a couple of features to aid businesses that were re-opening after the lockdowns. These include Curbside pickup, No-Contact Delivery, Dine-in.

One month later, it rolled out GMB attributes that focus on online services. The Online Service attributes range from Online Care and Appointment to Online Estimates and Classes.

Now, Google has released a new attribute that focuses on the health and safety measures for the pandemic. That way, searchers can make an informed decision about where to visit.

Some of these attributes include:

Appointment required

Mask required

Staff wear masks

Staff get temperature checks

Temperature check required

According to reports, these attributes are already available on GMB listings on both desktop and mobile.

How to add Health and Safety Attributes to GMB Listings.

The process of adding health and safety attributes to GMB listings is no different from adding other listings. It begins with signing in to your Google My Business, and following the steps:

Open the location that you want to manage. Click the “Info” option in the menu. Find “Add attributes” and click “Edit.” Click “Apply” when you’re done.

So, what’s next for GMB listings’ attributes?

According to Search Engine Land, the next wave of GMB listings’ attributes could focus on locations’ maximum capacities.

More restaurants and bars will be forced to close their patios in response to the chilly weather. At that time, searchers may want to know how many patrons are allowed inside a specific location.

Such information can prove useful when planning a night out, especially for customers going out as a group.

