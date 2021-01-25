search
Marketing 3 min read

Google Rolls Out Redesigned Mobile Search Results

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jan 25, 2021 at 11:02 am GMT
Marketing 3 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
Jan 25, 2021 at 11:02 am GMT
Marketing 3 min read
Hebi B. / Pixabay.com

Hebi B. / Pixabay.com

Google’s mobile search results now have a fresh new look, which the company described as “simple, friendly, and approachable.”

For example, the sections and labels are larger and cleaner than before. New fonts, shapes, and colors match the updated main search result snippets. Finally, the new knowledge panels look cleaner for a more modern experience.

In a blog post announcement, the Google designer that led the mobile Search experience redesign, Aileen Chengsaid:

“We wanted to take a step back to simplify a bit so people could find what they’re looking for faster and more easily. I find it really refreshing. To me, it’s a breath of fresh air!”

So, what inspired the new look?

5 Things that Drove the Mobile Search Results Redesign

1. Quick Access to Information

The new-look is less complicated and distracting to readers. That way, users can focus on getting the information that they want as quickly as possible.

“We want to let the search results shine, allowing people to focus on the information instead of the design elements around it,” says Aileen.

2. Improved Readability

Google’s mobile search results redesign makes it easier for searchers to read texts. Besides making the texts larger and bolder, Google also introduced new fonts to improve reading efficiency.

Bringing consistency to when and how we use fonts in Search was important, too, which also helps people parse information more efficiently,” Aileen explains.

3. Clean Look

Google described the new look as “creating more breathing room.” It includes an edge-to-edge design and minimal use of shadows. That way, searchers can quickly identify relevant search results.

The overall effect is that you have more visual space and breathing room for Search results and other content to take center stage,” says Aileen.

4. Using Color to Highlight Important Information

Like the old design, the new look also centers content and images against a clean background. However, it now uses color to guide the searcher’s eye to important information.

“It has an optimistic feel, too,” Aileen says.

5. The “Googley Feeling”

Finally, Aileen identified the “Googley feeling” as one of the primary elements that inspired the mobile Search redesign.

If you look at the Google logo, you’ll notice there’s a lot of roundness to it,” says Aileen. “So we’re borrowing from that and bringing it to other places as well.”

According to Google, the new design should roll out in the coming days.

Read More: Googlebot Now Crawling Sites Over the new H2 Protocol

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Partners Program Announces new Requirements                     

Edgy UniverseShare
Photo Mix / Pixabay.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Updates Activity Cards to Support new Related Searches

Sumbo BelloShare
Hebi B. / Pixabay.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Rolls Out Question Hub in the United States                     

Edgy UniverseShare
Olivier Le Moal / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Meta Descriptions Have the Highest Impact On Click Through Rate

Sumbo BelloShare
Vector Goddess / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Ads Tests Curbside Pickup Feature in Shopping                 

Edgy UniverseShare
Denys Prykhodov / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Adds New Shopping Section to Search Result                       

Edgy UniverseShare
rvlsoft / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Now Uses BERT Models to Organize Top Stories in Search

Edgy UniverseShare
Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Extends Free Product Listings to Search Results             

Edgy UniverseShare
Sasas Photography / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

You can now add Support Links to Your GMB Profile                       

Edgy UniverseShare
M-SUR / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Spam Reports are not for Manual Actions, Says Google                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Marketing 3 min read

Google Reveals More Info About its Search Indexing Bug             

Rechelle AnnShare
Brett Jordan / Unsplash.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Adds Web Stories to Discover Section in Google App       

Edgy UniverseShare
Hebi B. / Pixabay.com
Marketing 3 min read

Google Explains the Massive Glitch that Affected Search Results

Edgy UniverseShare
Jeramey Lende / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Removes Tweet Carousels From Search Results                     

Edgy UniverseShare
Ricky Of The World / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

DuckDuckGo Now Serves Quick Answers in Search Results               

Edgy UniverseShare
Sasas Photography / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

You Don't Need a GMB Profile to Appear on Google Search           

Edgy UniverseShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.