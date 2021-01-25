Google Rolls Out Redesigned Mobile Search Results

Google’s mobile search results now have a fresh new look, which the company described as “simple, friendly, and approachable.”

For example, the sections and labels are larger and cleaner than before. New fonts, shapes, and colors match the updated main search result snippets. Finally, the new knowledge panels look cleaner for a more modern experience.

In a blog post announcement, the Google designer that led the mobile Search experience redesign, Aileen Cheng, said:

“We wanted to take a step back to simplify a bit so people could find what they’re looking for faster and more easily. I find it really refreshing. To me, it’s a breath of fresh air!”

So, what inspired the new look?

5 Things that Drove the Mobile Search Results Redesign

1. Quick Access to Information

The new-look is less complicated and distracting to readers. That way, users can focus on getting the information that they want as quickly as possible.

“We want to let the search results shine, allowing people to focus on the information instead of the design elements around it,” says Aileen.

2. Improved Readability

Google’s mobile search results redesign makes it easier for searchers to read texts. Besides making the texts larger and bolder, Google also introduced new fonts to improve reading efficiency.

“Bringing consistency to when and how we use fonts in Search was important, too, which also helps people parse information more efficiently,” Aileen explains.

3. Clean Look

Google described the new look as “creating more breathing room.” It includes an edge-to-edge design and minimal use of shadows. That way, searchers can quickly identify relevant search results.

“The overall effect is that you have more visual space and breathing room for Search results and other content to take center stage,” says Aileen.

4. Using Color to Highlight Important Information

Like the old design, the new look also centers content and images against a clean background. However, it now uses color to guide the searcher’s eye to important information.

“It has an optimistic feel, too,” Aileen says.

5. The “Googley Feeling”

Finally, Aileen identified the “Googley feeling” as one of the primary elements that inspired the mobile Search redesign.

“If you look at the Google logo, you’ll notice there’s a lot of roundness to it,” says Aileen. “So we’re borrowing from that and bringing it to other places as well.”

According to Google, the new design should roll out in the coming days.

